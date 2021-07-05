Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for LYSOGENE

checkAd

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today presents the half-year report on the liquidity contract signed by Lysogene with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between LYSOGENE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- 43,579 shares
- € 132,063.33
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 369
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 399
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 125,130 shares for € 358,888.31
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 131,937 shares for € 400,135.60

As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 50,386 shares
- € 91,098.95
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 303
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 278
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 96,720 shares for € 217,955.50
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 90,522 shares for € 215,280.25

  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 34,030 shares
- € 78,185.94

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

 

Buy Side

 

 

Sell Side

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded
volume (€)

 

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded
volume (€)

Total

369

125,130

358,888.31

 

399

131,937

400,135.60

04/01/2021

-

-

-

 

15

2500

7 025.00

05/01/2021

7

3 399

9 143.31

 

1

500

1 425.00

06/01/2021

1

500

1 325.00

 

2

500

1 370.00

07/01/2021

-

-

-

 

1

500

1 370.00

08/01/2021

6

1 500

3 900.00

 

3

500

1 350.00

11/01/2021

-

-

-

 

15

9500

29 450.00

12/01/2021

6

4 500

12 420.00

 

-

-

-

13/01/2021

7

4 000

10 640.00

 

-

-

-

14/01/2021

1

500

1 325.00

 

-

-

-

15/01/2021

2

1 000

2 580.00

 

-

-

-

18/01/2021

6

1 500

3 750.00

 

1

500

1 300.00

19/01/2021

1

500

1 250.00

 

1

500

1 275.00

20/01/2021

4

1 000

2 480.00

 

-

-

-

21/01/2021

-

-

-

 

6

1500

3 825.00

22/01/2021

6

1 500

3 750.00

 

-

-

-

25/01/2021

16

5 000

11 700.00

 

1

150

375.00

26/01/2021

2

500

1 150.00

 

1

500

1 175.00

27/01/2021

-

-

-

 

4

2000

4 980.00

28/01/2021

4

2 000

4 620.00

 

-

-

-

29/01/2021

3

500

1 150.00

 

-

-

-

01/02/2021

-

-

-

 

15

7000

17 500.00

02/02/2021

1

500

1 250.00

 

1

500

1 300.00

03/02/2021

-

-

-

 

16

5000

13 400.00

04/02/2021

-

-

-

 

14

5000

14 550.00

05/02/2021

4

1 500

4 200.00

 

6

1500

4 425.00

08/02/2021

-

-

-

 

14

5000

15 400.00

09/02/2021

9

2 700

8 343.00

 

-

-

-

10/02/2021

7

2 000

5 960.00

 

2

1000

3 140.00

11/02/2021

3

1 000

2 900.00

 

18

9069

29 111.49

12/02/2021

2

1 000

3 680.00

 

33

7500

27 900.00

15/02/2021

2

500

1 925.00

 

20

7000

29 540.00

16/02/2021

21

6 536

24 117.84

 

-

-

-

17/02/2021

14

6 221

21 586.87

 

1

500

1 850.00

18/02/2021

16

6 804

21 772.80

 

-

-

-

19/02/2021

3

1 500

4 635.00

 

9

3000

9 840.00

22/02/2021

2

1 000

3 230.00

 

8

2000

6 760.00

 

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

Number of
executions

Number of
shares 		Traded
volume (€) 		 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded
volume (€)

23/02/2021

23

4 500

14 985.00

 

 

4

2000

7 160.00

24/02/2021

1

500

1 625.00

 

 

3

1000

3 280.00

25/02/2021

-

-

-

 

 

12

4000

13 640.00

26/02/2021

9

3 500

11 410.00

 

 

7

1000

3 380.00

01/03/2021

-

-

-

 

 

6

1157

3 899.09

02/03/2021

2

500

1 645.00

 

 

-

-

-

03/03/2021

6

2 000

6 380.00

 

 

-

-

-

04/03/2021

11

3 500

10 815.00

 

 

-

-

-

05/03/2021

5

1 500

4 500.00

 

 

-

-

-

08/03/2021

2

500

1 475.00

 

 

2

500

1 510.00

09/03/2021

1

500

1 475.00

 

 

8

2006

6 278.78

10/03/2021

1

500

1 550.00

 

 

3

494

1 556.10

11/03/2021

-

-

-

 

 

1

500

1 575.00

12/03/2021

-

-

-

 

 

3

500

1 575.00

15/03/2021

2

1 000

3 060.00

 

 

-

-

-

16/03/2021

1

500

1 500.00

 

 

-

-

-

17/03/2021

-

-

-

 

 

3

1000

3 030.00

18/03/2021

3

500

1 495.00

 

 

-

-

-

19/03/2021

10

2 000

5 760.00

 

 

-

-

-

22/03/2021

3

1 000

2 880.00

 

 

3

1000

2 930.00

23/03/2021

1

500

1 425.00

 

 

-

-

-

24/03/2021

2

1 000

2 780.00

 

 

-

-

-

25/03/2021

4

1 000

2 730.00

 

 

1

500

1 420.00

26/03/2021

-

-

-

 

 

2

500

1 375.00

29/03/2021

-

-

-

 

 

4

1000

2 830.00

30/03/2021

1

500

1 400.00

 

 

4

500

1 450.00

31/03/2021

-

-

-

 

 

3

1000

2 880.00

01/04/2021

1

500

1 395.00

 

 

1

500

1 425.00

06/04/2021

2

500

1 400.00

 

 

-

-

-

08/04/2021

1

1

2.79

 

 

2

501

1 402.80

09/04/2021

2

500

1 400.00

 

 

1

500

1 425.00

12/04/2021

1

500

1 400.00

 

 

-

-

-

13/04/2021

-

-

-

 

 

3

1500

4 350.00

14/04/2021

2

1 000

2 880.00

 

 

-

-

-

15/04/2021

2

201

570.84

 

 

-

-

-

Buy Side

Sell Side

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded
volume (€)

Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded
volume (€)

16/04/2021

-

-

-

 

1

7

20.30

19/04/2021

-

-

-

 

1

493

1 429.70

20/04/2021

3

500

1 400.00

 

-

-

-

21/04/2021

1

500

1 375.00

 

-

-

-

22/04/2021

3

1 000

2 930.00

 

9

3000

8 940.00

23/04/2021

4

1 500

4 260.00

 

-

-

-

26/04/2021

1

500

1 400.00

 

-

-

-

27/04/2021

2

500

1 400.00

 

3

500

1 425.00

28/04/2021

-

-

-

 

4

1000

2 830.00

29/04/2021

3

500

1 400.00

 

-

-

-

30/04/2021

4

500

1 375.00

 

-

-

-

03/05/2021

-

-

-

 

2

500

1 400.00

06/05/2021

1

500

1 375.00

 

-

-

-

07/05/2021

-

-

-

 

2

500

1 375.00

11/05/2021

9

2 000

5 260.00

 

1

500

1 325.00

12/05/2021

4

1 500

3 825.00

 

-

-

-

13/05/2021

6

2 000

4 960.00

 

-

-

-

14/05/2021

-

-

-

 

14

4000

10 760.00

17/05/2021

2

500

1 300.00

 

1

500

1 350.00

18/05/2021

1

1

2.63

 

3

226

598.90

19/05/2021

1

1

2.63

 

1

1

2.63

20/05/2021

4

500

1 275.00

 

-

-

-

24/05/2021

4

1 000

2 580.00

 

3

775

2 030.50

25/05/2021

7

2 000

4 960.00

 

1

500

1 300.00

26/05/2021

7

1 500

3 630.00

 

2

272

680.00

27/05/2021

3

1 500

3 525.00

 

-

-

-

02/06/2021

1

500

1 175.00

 

-

-

-

03/06/2021

-

-

-

 

2

1000

2 430.00

04/06/2021

4

500

1 200.00

 

-

-

-

07/06/2021

-

-

-

 

5

728

1 798.16

08/06/2021

-

-

-

 

7

2500

6 575.00

09/06/2021

8

3 869

9 788.57

 

-

-

-

10/06/2021

-

-

-

 

13

5000

13 300.00

11/06/2021

-

-

-

 

21

9000

27 000.00

14/06/2021

3

1 500

4 275.00

 

-

-

-

15/06/2021

3

2 000

5 520.00

 

4

1000

2 930.00

16/06/2021

10

4 896

12 729.60

 

1

500

1 400.00

 

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

Number of
executions

Number of
shares 		Traded
volume (€) 		 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded
volume (€)

17/06/2021

5

2 000

4 980.00

 

 

-

-

-

18/06/2021

2

1 000

2 430.00

 

 

2

500

1 250.00

21/06/2021

1

500

1 175.00

 

 

-

-

-

22/06/2021

-

-

-

 

 

4

1000

2 430.00

23/06/2021

1

1

2.43

 

 

4

1501

3 752.50

24/06/2021

-

-

-

 

 

2

1000

2 480.00

25/06/2021

2

500

1 200.00

 

 

-

-

-

28/06/2021

2

500

1 175.00

 

 

1

57

139.65

30/06/2021

2

1 000

2 280.00

 

 

1

500

1 175.00

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy Company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company has built a unique capability to enable a delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing. An adaptive clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is ongoing. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company’s progress of its clinical trials and cash runway. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs and (v) potential claims on its products. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “objective”, “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2020 universal registration document, registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 12, 2021, under number D.21-0296, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

Wertpapier


