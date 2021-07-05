checkAd

2021 half-year report on Nexans liquidity contract

2021 HALF-YEAR REPORT ON NEXANS LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, on July 5th, 2021 – Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by NEXANS (ISIN code: FR0000044448, NEX) to ODDO BHF SCA and Natixis, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account as of June 30th, 2021:

  • 15,188 shares
  • EUR 4,950,040 in cash

It is specified that when the contract was set up, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account:

  • 0 share
  • EUR 6,000,000 in cash

Over the period from May 3rd, 2021, date of implementation of the liquidity contract, to June 30th, 2021, the following transactions were carried out:

  • 434 purchase transactions
  • 366 sales transactions

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 48,640 shares and EUR 3,476,983.20 for purchase
  • 33,452 shares and EUR 2,427,023.30 for sale

The liquidity contract has been implemented in accordance with AMF decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice, and decision no. 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, renewing such establishment.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrify the future. With around 25,000 people in 38 countries, the Group is leading the charge to the new world of electrification: safe, sustainable, renewable, decarbonized and accessible to everyone. In 2020, Nexans generated 5.7 billion euros in standard sales.
The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Industry & Solutions and Telecom & Data.

Nexans is the first company of its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group pledge to contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030.

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.comwww.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

 

Catherine Garipoglu
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 78
catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com

 

Minaa El Baz
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65
minaa.el_baz@nexans.com 		Financial communication

 

Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94
aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

 

