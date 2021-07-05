RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021

Number of shares with voting rights : 15,019,318

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail : 12,635,083

Despite the continuing health crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, in light of the number of persons normally present at the Company’s general meetings and the characteristics of the meeting rooms of the Company’s registered office on the one hand, and the goal of promoting dialogue with shareholders on the other hand, the Board of Directors wanted to provide for the possibility of permitting physical in-person attendance of shareholders at the Company’s general meeting.

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows: