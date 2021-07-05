checkAd

Pharmagest Interactive ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES

Villers-lès-Nancy, 5 July 2020 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON THE RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED
TO THE ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING
OF 29 JUNE 2021

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 15,174,125

Number of shares with voting rights: 15,019,318

Number of shares with voting rights possessed by shareholders presents or represented or having voted by mail: 12,635,083

Despite the continuing health crisis linked to the COVID-19 epidemic, in light of the number of persons normally present at the Company’s general meetings and the characteristics of the meeting rooms of the Company’s registered office on the one hand, and the goal of promoting dialogue with shareholders on the other hand, the Board of Directors wanted to provide for the possibility of permitting physical in-person attendance of shareholders at the Company’s general meeting.

The Ordinary Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at the Company’s headquarters and approved the separate parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year. The results of the votes on the resolutions proposed at this meeting by the Board of Directors were as follows:

Resolutions Results of the votes
  • RESOLUTION ONE
Approval of the annual financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 		Resolution adopted by:
  • 12,628,606 votes in favour
  • 4,000 votes against
  • 2,477 abstentions
  • RESOLUTION TWO
Discharge of Directors and discharge of the Statutory Auditors for the performance of their engagement 		Resolution adopted by:
  • 12,509,886 votes in favour
  • 122,720 votes against
  • 2,477 abstentions
  • RESOLUTION THREE
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020 		Resolution adopted by:
  • 12,628,606 votes in favour
  • 4,000 votes against
  • 2,477 abstentions
  • RESOLUTION FOUR
Appropriation of earnings, setting the dividend 		Resolution adopted by:
  • 12,634,235 votes in favour
  • 848 votes against
  • 0 abstention

