Scatec starts commercial operation of 55 MW in Ukraine

“ We are pleased to complete our fifth project in Ukraine since we started our journey in the country in 2017. The Ukrainian portfolio now totals 336 MW with an annual production of more than 400 GWh, powering almost 160,000 households with clean energy and contributing to significantly grow the renewable energy share in the country,” says Raymond Carlsen, CEO of Scatec.

Oslo, 5 July 2021: Scatec has grid connected and started commercial operation of the 55 MW Chigirin project in the Cherkasy region, Ukraine.

The Chigirin project is realised under Ukraine’s Feed-in-Tariff scheme and is expected to deliver about 64 GWh per year. The solar plant has a design life of more than 30 years and will be providing clean energy to more than 28,000 households annually.

One of Scatec’s main sustainability priorities is contributing to local value creation by positively impacting the communities we operate in, both directly and indirectly. For all projects, Scatec allocates annual funds over the lifetime of the power plant for socio-economic development within areas such as health, education and development or establishment of infrastructure. The investment in such projects in Ukraine totals EUR 625,000 so far.



About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable power producer, delivering affordable and clean energy worldwide. As a long- term player, Scatec develops, builds, owns and operates solar, wind and hydro power plants and storage solutions. Scatec has more than 3.5 GW in operation and under construction on four continents and more than 500 employees. The company is targeting 15 GW capacity in operation or under construction by the end of 2025. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SCATC'. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on Linkedin .

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Kine Aaltvedt, Communication & IR Coordinator at Scatec ASA, on 5 July 2021 at 18:00 CEST.