DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel

ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



05-Jul-2021 / 18:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





5. July 2021, Hungen - In its meeting today, the Administrative Board of ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) resolved to appoint Mr Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ROY Asset Holding SE with immediate effect.







Contact:

Matthias Herrmann

Managing Director

ROY Asset Holding SE

Gießener Str. 42

35410 Hungen

Tel. +49 (0) 9372 / 131-270

Fax +49 (0) 9372 / 131-220

