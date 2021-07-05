DGAP-Adhoc ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Asset Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel
5. July 2021, Hungen - In its meeting today, the Administrative Board of ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) resolved to appoint Mr Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ROY Asset Holding SE with immediate effect.
Contact:
Matthias Herrmann
Managing Director
ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Tel. +49 (0) 9372 / 131-270
Fax +49 (0) 9372 / 131-220
Language:
|English
Company:
|ROY Asset Holding SE
|Gießener Str. 42
|35410 Hungen
|Germany
Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 710455155
Fax:
|+49 (0) 69 710455450
E-mail:
|ir@roykeramik.de
Internet:
|www.roykeramik.de
ISIN:
|DE000RYSE888
WKN:
|RYSE88
Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID:
|1215409
