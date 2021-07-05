checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5. July 2021, Hungen - In its meeting today, the Administrative Board of ROY Asset Holding SE (WKN RYSE88, ISIN DE000RYSE888) resolved to appoint Mr Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ROY Asset Holding SE with immediate effect.



Contact:
Matthias Herrmann
Managing Director
ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Tel. +49 (0) 9372 / 131-270
Fax +49 (0) 9372 / 131-220

Language: English
Company: ROY Asset Holding SE
Gießener Str. 42
35410 Hungen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 710455155
Fax: +49 (0) 69 710455450
E-mail: ir@roykeramik.de
Internet: www.roykeramik.de
ISIN: DE000RYSE888
WKN: RYSE88
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
