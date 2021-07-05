Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Carbios (Paris:ALCRB) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, announced today the nomination of Mieke Jacobs, Vincent Kamel, BOLD, Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development and Michelin Ventures to its Board of Directors, and the nomination of Lise Lucchesi and Vanina Varlamoff to its Executive Committee.

The appointments of Mieke Jacobs and Vincent Kamel further strengthen Carbios’ Board of Directors. Their strategic vision, as well as their deep knowledge of the polymers and recycling industry, will support Carbios as it expands and industrializes.

Previously observers on the Board of Directors, BOLD, Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development represented by Laurent Schmitt, and Michelin Ventures, represented by Nicolas Seeboth, also joined the Company’s Board of Directors as new members. Following Carbios’ last capital increase1, these two funds respectively hold 5.91% and 4.36% of the Company’s capital2.

In parallel, Carbios’ Chief Executive Officer Jean-Claude Lumaret appointed Ms. Lucchesi, Carbios’ Intellectual Property Director and Ms. Varlamoff, Carbios’ Legal Affairs and Human Resources Director, to the Executive Committee. There they join Martin Stephan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Officer, and Kader Hidra, Chief Financial Officer. Their combined expertise will help support Carbios’ ambitions and the successful execution of its industrial deployment priorities.

This new structure, which became effective on July 1st, 2021, aims to contribute to the implementation of the Company's overall strategy.

“At this exciting time in our industrial growth, I am delighted that Lise and Vanina have been appointed to Carbios’ Executive Committee,” Mr. Lumaret noted. “Our company is approaching a significant phase, and their knowledge and experience are significant and valuable assets to our Executive team. The nomination of Mieke and Vincent, as well as BOLD and Michelin Ventures, to Carbios’ Board of Directors, will also have a major influence in bolstering Carbios' move to industrialization. I would like to express my gratitude to the outgoing Board members, Pascal Juery and Godefroy Motte, for their structuring role and assistance during the phases of Carbios' early development.”