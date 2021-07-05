UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With the Group J'achète Québécois J'achète Local (JQJL) Giving Immediate Access to 300 000 New Potential Users for Its Mobile App FlipNpik and a New Online Purch

Geekco and JQJL share the same values to further promote local buying and help improve the local economy and thus the quality of life of citizens. Through this partnership, they join hands and communities to provide consumers with complementary environments for local discoveries and consumption.

MONTREAL, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: GKO) (OTC : GKOTF) -Since July 1 st Geekco, in partnership with JQJL, offers unique rewards to the 300 000 members of JQJL who will contribute to enhance the visibility of local businesses on FlipNpik app and to promote local buying. Geekco will also offer its business members access to the JQJL.ca online shopping platform.

COMPLIMENTARY PLATFORMS

Although FlipNpik and JQJL offer different tools, their mission to promote local buying is the same and their alliance will benefit the entire local community of local businesses and consumers.

Indeed, FlipNpik is the only social media platform dedicated to inspiring and encouraging local spots and to reward users who contribute to boosting the visibility of local businesses.

While JQJL offers a transactional website that supports local online shopping as well as a Facebook group, with more than 300,000 members, who joined the JQJL group at the dawn of 2020 at the start of the global pandemic. Every day users publish between 200 to 300 posts about local products. This group offers a virtual meeting place where consumers, fond of local consumption, can comment and interact with each other and with Quebec local business owners.

Through this partnership, FlipNpik and JQJL together will stimulate their respective audiences to promote their favorite local businesses and they will also be able to offer an online shopping platform to a greater number of merchants.

JQJL IN THE FlipNpik’s SURPRISE BOX

In addition to becoming a partner and allowing its community to discover FlipNpik, JQJL will join other local businesses and local partners in the surprise box, by offering the FlipNpik community, exclusive gift certificates that can be used on their website in order to make new discoveries at participating merchants.