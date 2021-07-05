Orano Awarded a Series of Contracts in Mining and the Front End of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

These contracts cover the supply of several thousands of metric tons of uranium, as well as conversion and enrichment services for these customers.

During the last five months of 2021, Orano has secured more than 380 million euros worth of orders with its electricity utility customers, in particular in the United States, Europe and Asia, for its mining activities and activities in the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle.

"These contracts confirm the confidence of our customers in Orano. They make it possible to secure a long-term and reliable supply of uranium for our electricity utility customers", said Patrick Champalaune, SEVP, Sales & Marketing, Orano. "These successes also underline the importance of our sites located close to our customers across the globe, and the efforts made by our teams who have remained strongly mobilized despite the difficulties related to the health crisis." he added.

In its mining and front end activities, the group has industrial facilities that meet the latest standards in terms of safety, the environment and optimization of industrial performance.

Orano provides its customers with technological solutions and services which contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity and the recovery and re-use of nuclear materials.

