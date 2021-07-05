Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021

French photographer Olivier Culmann, from the Tendance Floue collective, has been chosen to portray those who have strived, in spite of everything, to bring to life moments of togetherness and to tell the story of this “resilient” conviviality.

For more than 10 years, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) has been entrusting its annual Carte Blanche artistic campaign to an internationally renowned photographer. This year, Pernod Ricard wanted to pay special tribute to those who bring to life the cafés, bars and restaurants throughout France. Although very badly affected by the pandemic, they have, each on their own scale, maintained a social connection with their local communities. And because Covid had declared war on convivialité , they became the first defenders of this value that flavour to our lives.

Ten personal experiences have been photographed across France, in ten small towns and large cities. Passionate entrepreneurs or people who have moved to the country in search of a better life – all had in common a desire to share and to withstand the pandemic.

These are the stories and the people, as well as the places full of life that Olivier Culmann captures in a photographic mural spanning several chapters. With his off-beat humour, sense of detail and expertise, he plays with the rules and the different types of popular photography, in the noble sense of the word: “photo booth”, “postcard”, “posed portrait”, “team photo” and “architectural or documentary photography”. He also pays tribute to the men and women who have made these human stories possible – local representatives, suppliers, residents and employees of Pernod Ricard France.

In Rennes, the owners of the restaurant “Les Bricoles”, Nicolas and Bruno, and their wives Alexandra and Astrid, have been committed to supporting their traditional suppliers by creating a delicatessen in the city centre, thereby helping their partners’ businesses to keep going. Elsewhere, there are those who have brought back a little convivialité to deserted rural communities, by creating or reopening cafés that had disappeared and offering numerous other services. In partnership with 1000 Cafés, Pernod Ricard has taken action to help support these venues that form the backbone of life in these small local communities. As has Yannick, a Parisian who has chosen to change career path by opening the café in Montgesty, hundreds of miles away from his former domestic services company.