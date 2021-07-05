checkAd

Umicore - Transparency notification by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A.

Umicore - Transparency notification by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A.


In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. has recently notified Umicore of a reorganization of the shareholding where the group transferred 36,967,441 Umicore shares to its indirect 100% subsidiary Arthur Capital S.A.R.L.

Summary of the moves:

Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
29 June 2021 15.98% 0.00% 15.98%


The most recent notification contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: 29 June 2021
  • Notification by: Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A.
  • Denominator: 246,400,000
  • Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights 

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene +32 2 227 7221                                 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe +32 2 227 70 68                                      eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck +32 2 227 74 34                                   aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com


About Umicore

Umicore is a global materials technology and recycling group. It focuses on application areas where its expertise in materials science, chemistry and metallurgy makes a real difference. Its activities are organised in three business groups: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies and Recycling. Each business group is divided into market-focused business units offering materials and solutions that are at the cutting edge of new technological developments and essential to everyday life. 

Umicore generates the majority of its revenues and dedicates most of its R&D efforts to clean mobility materials and recycling. Umicore’s overriding goal of sustainable value creation is based on an ambition to develop, produce and recycle materials in a way that fulfils its mission: materials for a better life. 

Umicore’s industrial and commercial operations as well as R&D activities are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. The Group generated revenues (excluding metal) of € 3.2 billion (turnover of € 20.7 billion) in 2020 and currently employs 10,800 people. 





