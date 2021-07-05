checkAd

GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase III Clinical Trial of LUMEVOQ

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) call on Friday July 9, 2021 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am EDT / 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm CEST. The webcast will feature presentations by KOLs José-Alain Sahel, MD (University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine) and Robert Sergott, MD (Wills Eye Hospital, Philadelphia), who will discuss the Topline results from REFLECT Phase III Clinical Trial of LUMEVOQ in the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) that GenSight reported on June 30, 2021. Following the formal presentations, Drs. Sahel and Sergott will be joined by GenSight’s management team to answer questions.

Friday July 9, 2021 (KOL Call)
8:00 - 9:00 am EDT / 2:00 - 3:00 pm CEST

Live webcast in English: https://bit.ly/3hetAk6
Simultaneous French translation: https://bit.ly/3hetMzQ

Dial-in details:
Paris: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166
UK-Wide: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
New York: +1 212 999 6659
When asked, indicate that you are joining the GenSight Biologics conference in English or French.

In addition, GenSight's management team will host a second webcast on Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 8:30 am to 9:30 am CEST in French and dedicated to retail investors. Dr. José-Alain Sahel will attend and be available for questions.

Wednesday July 7, 2021 (French Retail Investors)
8:30 - 9:30 am CEST

The event will be webcast live in French at https://bit.ly/36fQ9yO.

You will need to register in advance to get access to both webcasts. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a recording will be accessible using the same links.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in subjects suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer subjects a sustainable functional visual recovery.

