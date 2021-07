DGAP-Ad-hoc: SARTORIUS AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius provides preliminary first-half financial key figures and raises forecast for 2021 05-Jul-2021 / 18:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sartorius provides preliminary first-half financial key figures and raises forecast for 2021

Sartorius announces today that it expects strong first-half performance and raises its forecast for the full year of 2021. For the first six months ended June 30, the company expects revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies with an underlying EBITDA margin1 slightly above 34.0%. Revenue of the Bioprocess Solutions Division is anticipated to grow by around 63% with an underlying EBITDA margin1 of 36.0 to 36.5%, and growth of the Lab Products & Services Division is estimated to be approximately 52% with an underlying EBITDA margin1 at 26.0 to 26.5%. This better-than-expected performance is broad-based across both divisions and all geographies and is backed by continuously strong order intake, stable supply chains, and expanded production capacities.

Based on the dynamic business development so far and on increasingly robust prospects for the second half, Sartorius is raising its forecast for the full year: The company now projects consolidated sales growth of around 45% (previously 35%) and an underlying EBITDA margin1 of about 34% (previously about 32%) for the Group. For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, sales are anticipated to increase by about 50% (previously 40%), and the division's underlying EBITDA margin1 is projected at about 36% (previously at about 34%). Sales growth for the Lab Products & Services Division is now expected to be 30% (previously 20%) at an underlying EBITDA margin1 of about 26% (previously about 24%). All figures are given in constant currencies as in the past.