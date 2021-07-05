Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Alberto Lavandeira, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the …

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, announces that it was notified today, that Alberto Lavandeira, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, purchased 40,000 ordinary shares in Atalaya on 02 July at an average price of 310.0 pence per share. The Company was also notified on 3 July, that Harry Liu, Director of the Company, had sold on 1 July 170 ordinary shares in Atalaya at an average price of 309.0 pence per share. Following the sale of these shares Mr Lavandeira and Mr. Liu are interested in an aggregate of 280,000 and 386,019 ordinary shares of the Company representing 0.20% and 0.28% of the current issued share capital, respectively.