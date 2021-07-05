Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously Autor: PLX AI | 05.07.2021, 18:57 | 24 | 0 | 0 05.07.2021, 18:57 | (PLX AI) – Sartorius says first half revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies. Sartorius 1H underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 34.0%Outlook FY revenue growth 45%, up from 35%Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 34%, up from … (PLX AI) – Sartorius says first half revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies. Sartorius 1H underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 34.0%Outlook FY revenue growth 45%, up from 35%Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 34%, up from … (PLX AI) – Sartorius says first half revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies.

Sartorius 1H underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 34.0%

Outlook FY revenue growth 45%, up from 35%

Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 34%, up from 32%

Cites dynamic business development so far and increasingly robust prospects for the second half

For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, sales are anticipated to increase by about 50% (previously 40%), and the division's underlying EBITDA margin is projected at about 36% (previously at about 34%)

Sales growth for the Lab Products & Services Division is now expected to be 30% (previously 20%) at an underlying EBITDA margin of about 26% (previously about 24%)



Sartorius Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Sartorius Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer