Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously
(PLX AI) – Sartorius says first half revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies. Sartorius 1H underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 34.0%Outlook FY revenue growth 45%, up from 35%Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 34%, up from …
(PLX AI) – Sartorius says first half revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies. Sartorius 1H underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 34.0%Outlook FY revenue growth 45%, up from 35%Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 34%, up from …
- (PLX AI) – Sartorius says first half revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies.
- Sartorius 1H underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 34.0%
- Outlook FY revenue growth 45%, up from 35%
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 34%, up from 32%
- Cites dynamic business development so far and increasingly robust prospects for the second half
- For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, sales are anticipated to increase by about 50% (previously 40%), and the division's underlying EBITDA margin is projected at about 36% (previously at about 34%)
- Sales growth for the Lab Products & Services Division is now expected to be 30% (previously 20%) at an underlying EBITDA margin of about 26% (previously about 24%)
Sartorius Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare