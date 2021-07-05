checkAd

Sartorius Raises FY Revenue Growth Outlook to 45% from 35% Previously

Autor: PLX AI
05.07.2021, 18:57  |  24   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Sartorius says first half revenue growth to be approximately 60% in constant currencies.
  • Sartorius 1H underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 34.0%
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 45%, up from 35%
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 34%, up from 32%
  • Cites dynamic business development so far and increasingly robust prospects for the second half
  • For the Bioprocess Solutions Division, sales are anticipated to increase by about 50% (previously 40%), and the division's underlying EBITDA margin is projected at about 36% (previously at about 34%)
  • Sales growth for the Lab Products & Services Division is now expected to be 30% (previously 20%) at an underlying EBITDA margin of about 26% (previously about 24%)


Wertpapier


