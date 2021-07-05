EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Rieter Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Miscellaneous

Rieter Updates Outlook for First Half Year 2021 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR



05-Jul-2021 / 19:23 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Attached please find our latest media release.





rieter-media-release-2021-07-05





Kind regards,