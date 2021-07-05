Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 194,982 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and 104,723 deferred …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 194,982 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and 104,723 deferred share units under the Company's deferred share unit plan (the "DSU Plan") to certain directors of the Company as non-cash directors' fees for service during Q2 2021 (the "Director Grant"). All incentive stock options issued under the Director Grant are exercisable for a period of ten years at $0.30 per share and vest immediately from the date of grant.

The Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company in the form of incentive stock options. As of the date hereof, a total of 32,320,087 common shares of the Company are allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding incentive stock options granted under the Option Plan, representing approximately 3.3% of the issued and outstanding share capital. 4,184,455 common shares of the Company are currently allocated for issuance in respect of outstanding deferred share units granted under the DSU Plan.