Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market Approval Application for Dovitinib-DRP

Administrative acceptance review notification of pre-market approval (PMA) application is first step in multi-step process conducted by the FDA

The PMA is submitted in support of an imminent new drug application (NDA) for dovitinib



Press release



Hørsholm, Denmark (5 July 2021) — Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a positive administrative acceptance and review notification for the Company's PMA application for its Dovitinib-DRP, the Company’s validated companion diagnostic for the drug dovitinib. Dovitinib is a small molecule, pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor in-licensed from Novartis, and is Allarity’s most advanced clinical asset.

On 2 April, 2021, Allarity announced the filing of the PMA application. The FDA’s acceptance of the Company’s PMA application means that the FDA has made a threshold determination that the application is sufficiently complete to begin an in-depth review. Allarity’s PMA application, to gain FDA approval to use the Dovitinib-DRP as a companion diagnostic to select and treat patients likely to respond to dovitinib, supports the Company’s imminent NDA filing for the drug, and is the Company’s first PMA filing for a drug-specific DRP companion diagnostic.

Allarity’s CEO, Steve Carchedi, noted, “The FDA’s acceptance of our PMA filing for the Dovitinib-DRP companion diagnostic is an important milestone for our Company. This marks a turning point for our DRP technology, as it represents the first time in our Company’s history that we have advanced towards regulatory approval for one of our drug-specific DRP companion diagnostics.”

Allarity’s unique and clinically validated DRP biomarker technology makes it possible to predict whether a particular cancer patient is likely to benefit from treatment with dovitinib, in addition to a broad range of anti-cancer drugs. DRP drug response assessments for individual patients are done based on a biopsy from the patients’ tumor. The Dovitinib-DRP companion diagnostic is intended to be used to identify patients suffering from renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who by the gene expression signature of their tumor are found to have a high likelihood of responding to dovitinib.