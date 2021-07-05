checkAd

Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market Approval Application for Dovitinib-DRP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 20:00  |  50   |   |   

  • Administrative acceptance review notification of pre-market approval (PMA) application is first step in multi-step process conducted by the FDA
  • The PMA is submitted in support of an imminent new drug application (NDA) for dovitinib


Press release     

Hørsholm, Denmark (5 July 2021) — Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided a positive administrative acceptance and review notification for the Company's PMA application for its Dovitinib-DRP, the Company’s validated companion diagnostic for the drug dovitinib. Dovitinib is a small molecule, pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor in-licensed from Novartis, and is Allarity’s most advanced clinical asset.

On 2 April, 2021, Allarity announced the filing of the PMA application. The FDA’s acceptance of the Company’s PMA application means that the FDA has made a threshold determination that the application is sufficiently complete to begin an in-depth review. Allarity’s PMA application, to gain FDA approval to use the Dovitinib-DRP as a companion diagnostic to select and treat patients likely to respond to dovitinib, supports the Company’s imminent NDA filing for the drug, and is the Company’s first PMA filing for a drug-specific DRP companion diagnostic.

Allarity’s CEO, Steve Carchedi, noted, “The FDA’s acceptance of our PMA filing for the Dovitinib-DRP companion diagnostic is an important milestone for our Company. This marks a turning point for our DRP technology, as it represents the first time in our Company’s history that we have advanced towards regulatory approval for one of our drug-specific DRP companion diagnostics.

Allarity’s unique and clinically validated DRP biomarker technology makes it possible to predict whether a particular cancer patient is likely to benefit from treatment with dovitinib, in addition to a broad range of anti-cancer drugs. DRP drug response assessments for individual patients are done based on a biopsy from the patients’ tumor. The Dovitinib-DRP companion diagnostic is intended to be used to identify patients suffering from renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who by the gene expression signature of their tumor are found to have a high likelihood of responding to dovitinib.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market Approval Application for Dovitinib-DRP Administrative acceptance review notification of pre-market approval (PMA) application is first step in multi-step process conducted by the FDAThe PMA is submitted in support of an imminent new drug application (NDA) for dovitinib Press release  …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Results of First Court Hearing
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
La Mede Platform: Start-up of Ecoslops Unit for the Production of Recycled Fuel
Monument Announces Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia Resumes Production
Stingray Acquires Health, Relaxation and Wellness Streaming App Calm Radio
Final Results
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus