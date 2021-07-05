checkAd

United Nations Honors Muslim World League's Mohammad Al-Issa for Global Diplomacy and Combating Hate

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.07.2021, 20:06  |  32   |   |   

GENEVA, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheikh Mohammad Al-Issa, the trailblazing interfaith leader of the Muslim World League, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the United Nations on Monday in recognition of his groundbreaking work as a global peacemaker.

Muslim World League Logo

In honoring Dr. Al-Issa, the U.N.'s University for Peace cited the MWL secretary general's "outstanding efforts in supporting international diplomacy, promoting friendship and cooperation among people, and effective endeavors in combating hate."

The award was bestowed upon Dr. Al-Issa at a ceremony at the United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva.

"It is the sacred duty of all of us to promote peace and harmony in this world," Dr. Al-Issa said at the event. "I'm greatly appreciative to receive this honor, and we must all continue striving with all our effort to build coexistence and true partnerships among the peoples of this world, for today and the next generations."

U.N. Under Secretary General Larbi Djacta hailed Dr. Al-Issa "as a leading global voice on moderate Islam" who has "advanced constructive cooperation and counteracted extremism."  He cited several of Dr. Al-Issa's major diplomatic achievements in recent years:

  • Convening more than 1,200 Islamic scholars for the Charter of Makkah in May 2019 to advance the principles of moderate Islam and interfaith partnership;
  • Leading the most senior Islamic delegation ever to Auschwitz in January 2020;
  • Guiding Buddhist and Muslim religious leaders in Sri Lanka to promote healing and integration in the wake of the country's deadly Easter attacks;
  • Finalizing an unprecedented partnership between MWL and the Holy See, which led to the most senior Vatican official visit ever to Saudi Arabia
  • Forging a peace and solidarity agreement among representatives of the Abrahamic religions in France
  • And, most recently, spearheading the Declaration of Peace by Afghan and Pakistani scholars and government representatives that provides a roadmap toward stability in Afghanistan

Francisco Rojas, Rector of the U.N.'s University for Peace, hailed Dr. Al-Issa for his commitment to "bringing global awareness to Islam's true message of empathy, understanding and cooperation among all people."

Rojas said Dr. Al-Issa has "been a trailblazer in building new partnerships among different communities, faiths and nations," and noted that his institution cooperates with MWL to promote interreligious dialogue with leaders in the global Jewish and Christian communities.

The University for Peace is an academic institution within the U.N. system, whose honorary president is the U.N. secretary-general.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/837598/Muslim_World_League__Logo.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Nations Honors Muslim World League's Mohammad Al-Issa for Global Diplomacy and Combating Hate GENEVA, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sheikh Mohammad Al-Issa, the trailblazing interfaith leader of the Muslim World League, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the United Nations on Monday in recognition of his groundbreaking work as a global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Abbisko and Sperogenix Announce An Exclusive Agreement to Develop ABSK021 for ALS and Other Rare ...
Growing Healthcare Infrastructure and Transition of Healthcare Facilities from Conventional to Digital Equipments to Drive the Radiology Equipments Market in Egypt: Ken Research
GCC's Distributed Energy Market Propelled by Rooftop Solar PV and Hybrid Power Systems' Expansion
Caps And Closures Market Size To Reach $143.6 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
E-waste management Market to Reach $143.87 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Network operators follow Mol lead in partnering with Intersec to deliver €50 million public ...
Gas Leak Detector Market to expand at a healthy CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period of ...
Meat Substitute Market to Reach $8.82 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
ironSource, A Leading Business Platform for the App Economy, Successfully Closes Its Business ...
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership
TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus