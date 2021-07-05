checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2021 / 20:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Ventus Venture Fund GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Klatten
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A3E5CX4

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 1,865,258 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69452  05.07.2021 



