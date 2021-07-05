

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.07.2021 / 20:18

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: momentum-capital Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jan Last name(s): Klatten Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE

b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A3E5CX4

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 177,308 subscription rights as part of a capital increase with subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

