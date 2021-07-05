checkAd

MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 28 June to 2 July 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 68,770 189.55 13.035.077
28 June 2021
29 June 2021
30 June 2021
1 July 2021
2 July 2021 		400
500
500
400
100 		209.79
212.00
212.40
209.38
210.00 		83,916
106,000
106,200
83,752
21,000
Accumulated under the programme 70,670   13,435,945

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 28 June to 2 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 70,670 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.908% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365


Attachments





