MT Højgaard Holding A/S Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 28 June to 2 July 2021:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|68,770
|189.55
|13.035.077
|
28 June 2021
29 June 2021
30 June 2021
1 July 2021
2 July 2021
|
400
500
500
400
100
|
209.79
212.00
212.40
209.38
210.00
|
83,916
106,000
106,200
83,752
21,000
|Accumulated under the programme
|70,670
|13,435,945
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 28 June to 2 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 70,670 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.908% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
