Ferratum Oyj: Multitude SE reschedules the publication of its H1 and 9M reports

Helsinki, 5 July 2021 - Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or the "Group") has decided to reschedule the dates for the publication of the following reports:

- Multitude SE, Report for the first half of 2021

- Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, Report for the first half of 2021

- Ferratum Bank p.l.c., Report for the first half of 2021

- Multitude SE, 9M report

Date Publication 19.8.2021 Multitude SE: H1 report 19.8.2021 Ferratum Bank p.l.c.: H1 report 31.8.2021 Ferratum Capital Germany: H1 report 18.11.2021 Multitude SE: 9M report

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com

https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact

