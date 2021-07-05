Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

The article focusses on the synergy between telomerase-based cancer vaccines and checkpoint inhibitors. In particular, it highlights areas within cancer treatment where clinical trials have shown that specific combinations of the two components are more effective than either component used alone. Checkpoint inhibitors, of which there are several varieties, have become the standard treatment for many solid tumor types. There is a strong rationale for combining them with telomerase vaccines to boost the activity of cells involved in the anti-cancer immune response.

Oslo, 5 July 2021 : Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, today announced the publication of a review of telomerase-based therapeutic cancer vaccines including the Company’s universal cancer vaccine, UV1. The article in Frontiers in Immunology examines the broad relevance of telomerase as an attractive cancer target and examines opportunities for optimizing anti-telomerase vaccine performance both by selecting appropriate cancer types and by analyzing the underlying limitations of current standard treatments.

“This latest article articulates the rationale for using telomerase-targeting cancer vaccines as a key to unlock the full potential of checkpoint inhibitors.” stated Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer at Ultimovacs. “For our universal cancer vaccine, UV1, the early read-outs from our combination trial with pembrolizumab indicate that this rationale is playing out well in the clinic.”

Ultimovacs recently released data from the first cohort of a Phase I trial where UV1 in combination with pembrolizumab showed a 60% objective response rate (including 30% complete responses) in advanced malignant melanoma, an evident improvement over pembrolizumab alone*. UV1 is currently in clinical development with four randomized, multinational, Phase II combination trials which will recruit over 500 patients in advanced malignant melanoma, ovarian cancer, head-and-neck cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma.

As the review in Frontiers in Immunology points out, telomerase is an attractive target because it is broadly expressed on 85-90% of all tumor types, especially in metastatic cancer cells. Furthermore, it plays an essential role in cancer cell reproduction, making it difficult for tumor cells to mutate and evade the treatment. Combining telomerase cancer vaccines with checkpoint inhibitors appears to improve overall treatment responses and outcomes by helping to prevent tumors hiding from or disabling patients’ immune defenses.