MYM Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with IM Cannabis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) (“MYM” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that, at its special meeting (the “MYM Meeting”) of shareholders of MYM (“MYM Shareholders”), MYM Shareholders approved the plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with IM Cannabis Corp. (“IMC”) originally announced April 1, 2021, pursuant to which, among other things, IMC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MYM (“MYM Shares”) for consideration of 0.022 of an IMC common share in exchange for each MYM Share held.

The Arrangement required approval by (i) 66 2/3% of the votes cast on the Arrangement resolution by the MYM Shareholders, represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the MYM Meeting (the “Corporate Law Approval”), and (ii) a simple majority of the votes cast on the Arrangement resolution by the MYM Shareholders, represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the MYM Meeting, excluding the votes cast in respect of MYM Shares beneficially owned or over which control or direction is exercised by any persons whose votes must be excluded in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (the “MI 61-101 Approval”).

Of the votes cast at the MYM Meeting in respect of the Corporate Law Approval, an aggregate of 160,152,244 MYM Shares were voted in favour, representing approximately 91.14% of the votes cast. Of the votes cast at the MYM Meeting in respect of the MI 61-101 Approval, an aggregate of 138,427,978 MYM Shares were voted in favour, representing approximately 89.89% of the votes cast. MYM’s full report of voting results will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under MYM’s issuer profile.

MYM intends to seek a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia to approve the Arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on July 8, 2021. Assuming timely receipt of all necessary court, third-party approvals and the satisfaction of all other conditions, closing of the Arrangement is expected to occur on or about July 9, 2021.

Further information about the Arrangement is available in the management information circular dated June 3, 2021 and related proxy materials, which are available on SEDAR under MYM’s issuer profile.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM is a Canadian cultivator, processor, and distributor of premium cannabis via its two wholly owned subsidiaries – SublimeCulture Inc., in Laval, QC and Highland Grow Inc., in Antigonish, NS. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

