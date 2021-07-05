Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021 in the following amounts per share:



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares

Preferred Shares

PIC.A

PIC.PR.A

$0.20319

$0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.