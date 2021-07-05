Kalo Gold Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares in The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the Company's common shares, traded in the United States under the symbol KLGDF, are now eligible for …

"We are very pleased to have our common shares trading in the U.S., and to have received the related DTC approval. DTC eligibility will expand our exposure to a larger portion of the investment community, enhance trading efficiency of our shares, lower transaction costs, and provide additional value to our current and prospective shareholders. These initiatives will greatly simplify the process of trading our common shares in the United States," said Chief Executive Officer of Kalo Gold, Fred Tejada.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO) (" Kalo," "Kalo Gold, " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the Company's common shares, traded in the United States under the symbol KLGDF , are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Trading of securities through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and secure settlement, thereby simplifying and accelerating the settlement process for investors trading Canadian securities in the United States.

About Kalo Gold

Kalo Gold is a mineral exploration company focused on the Vatu Aurum gold project on Fiji's north island, Vanua Levu. Kalo holds two mineral exploration licenses covering over 36,700 hectares of land and on trend with many of the largest gold deposits in the world in the Southwest Pacific Ring of Fire.

On behalf of Kalo Gold

Fred Tejada

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information contact, please contact Kevin Ma, President and Director, at info@kalogoldcorp.com or +1-604-363-0411.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements relating to proposed drilling timeline and the proposed expansion of the exploration program. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including statements regarding the proposed drilling timeline and the proposed expansion of the exploration program, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filing statement dated February 9, 2021 and latest interim Management Discussion and Analysis filed with certain securities commissions in Canada.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements herein may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Holdings Corp.

