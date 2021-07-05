checkAd

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market Communications and Market-Making Services

Autor: Accesswire
05.07.2021, 22:05  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal needs, reports that it has retained Volt Strategic Partners Ltd. ("Volt Strategic") as a capital markets and communications advisor, and market-making services provider.

Volt Strategic is a market communications and business optimization firm working with senior business leaders and innovators to help grow organizational value, build business and accelerate market appreciation for emerging technology, sustainability and life sciences public companies. Additionally, Volt Strategic intends to buy and sell shares of AIML on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. Volt Strategic's market-making service is provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Limited. ("Latimer"), a registered investment dealer, in compliance with all applicable laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Under the terms of the agreement with Volt Strategic, AIML will pay Volt Strategic $5,000 per month over a term of six months, grant 50,000 stock options in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, and issue $75,000 worth of the Company's shares at market value, including a hold period of 4 months.

The Company is at arm's length with Volt Strategic. To the knowledge of the Company's management, Volt Strategic does not have any present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, other than the compensation which the Company has granted to Volt Strategic pursuant to the agreement disclosed herein.

Additionally, AIML has engaged TDM Financial to provide the Company with marketing solutions such as content creation and distribution, press release distribution, video production, a social media presence and more.

Since 2007 TDM Financial has helped over 400 private and public companies raise millions of dollars and attract new, educated stakeholders via its flagship SECFilings.com property and network.

In consideration for the services provided by TDM Financial, AIML agrees to pay US$30,000 USD upon execution of the agreement, with the agreement in effect until October 27th, 2021. The Company is at arm's length from TDM Financial.

None of the securities acquired upon exercise of the stock options will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 2
AI/ML Innovations Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and TDM Financial for Capital Market Communications and Market-Making Services TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF) ("AIML" or the "Company"), a company committed to acquiring and advancing Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning technologies that address urgent societal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Condor Gold Plc 6.26g/t Gold Over 8.1m True Width from 38.0m Drill Depth (LIDC442) All Assay ...
Focus Graphite Inc. Enters into $12 Million Equity Facility with Alumina Partners
Seabridge Gold and Eskay Mining Enter into Cost Sharing Agreement and Financing on Coulter Creek ...
EQ Inc. Announces Acquisition of Leading Rewards Application: Paymi
Silver Spike III Acquisition Corp. Announces Class A Restricted Voting Shares and Warrants to ...
Prospera Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Diversified Energy Announces Conditional Acquisition With Oaktree Participation
Blue Lagoon Accelerates Drill Program - Adds Second Drill Rig at Dome Mountain
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
NuRAN Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of up to $11,000,000 and ...
HIVE Announces Nasdaq Listing Date
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21
25.06.21
24.06.21
22.06.21
16.06.21
14.06.21
11.06.21