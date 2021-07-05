checkAd

Stabilisation Notice

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, FULLY OR PARTLY, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SWITZERLAND, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW. 

LONDON, GB / ACCESSWIRE / July 05, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch ("DNB"), acting in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notifies that stabilisation measures have been undertaken in the Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company") shares traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ("First North Premier").

As announced on June 18, 2021 in the press release regarding first day of trading in Physitrack's ordinary share on First North Premier (the " Offering "), DNB may, but has no obligation to, carry out transactions in Physitrack's ordinary share aimed at supporting the market price of the share at levels above those which might otherwise prevail in the market.

Stabilisation transactions in Physitrack's ordinary share may be undertaken at any time from the first day of trading on First North Premier (on June 18, 2021) and for no longer than 30 calendar days thereafter. Such stabilisation measures may be undertaken on First North Premier, in the over-the-counter market or otherwise. Stabilisation transactions will under no circumstances be conducted at a price per share higher than the one set in the Offering (SEK 40).

DNB has, in its capacity as stabilisation manager, notified that stabilisation measures, in accordance with Article 5.4 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU No 596/2014), have been undertaken in Physitrack's ordinary share on First North Premier as specified below. Contact person at DNB is Olof Isacsson, phone: +46 709 39 18 29.

Stabilisation information

Issuer: Physitrack PLC
Security: Share (ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35)
Offering size: 5,031,250 shares (including overallotment option)
Offering price: SEK 40
Market: Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market
Ticker: PTRK
Stabilisation manager: DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch

Stabilisation measures

Disclaimer

