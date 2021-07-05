Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share

Ali Holding S.r.l. (“Ali Group”), one of the largest and most diversified global leaders in the foodservice equipment industry, today confirmed that it has submitted a definitive proposal and merger agreement to the Board of Directors of Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) to acquire all outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $24.00 per share in cash. The proposal represents a premium of 3.5% to the Welbilt closing share price on July 2, 2021, the last trading day prior to the July 5, 2021 definitive proposal, a premium of approximately 11.4% to the implied value of the all-stock transaction with The Middleby Corporation (“Middleby Transaction”) as of July 2, 2021, the last trading day prior to Ali Group submitting its proposal to Welbilt, and a premium of 53.6% to the closing share price on April 20, 2021, the last trading day prior to announcement of the Middleby Transaction.

Ali Group has obtained fully underwritten, binding commitment letters for debt financing from Goldman Sachs International and Mediobanca. The Ali Group proposal also provides certainty of securing regulatory approval with the inclusion of a “hell or high water” provision, which requires Ali Group to take all actions necessary, including divestitures, to obtain all requisite antitrust approvals without undue delay. Ali Group looks forward to promptly executing a definitive merger agreement with Welbilt to bring together the two companies’ highly complementary portfolios of foodservice equipment and solutions.

Ali Group issued the following statement:

We are pleased to present the Welbilt Board of Directors with the compelling, certain and upfront value of our fully financed, all-cash offer to acquire Welbilt for $24.00 per share, which provides even greater value than our initial proposal and includes the certainty of a “hell or high water” provision. Ali Group has completed due diligence and secured committed financing, and our proposal continues to be superior in every respect to Welbilt’s pending all-stock transaction with Middleby, with a significant premium to Welbilt shareholders and a clear path to completion. Further, given the minimal product overlap between our two companies and the fact that our proposed transaction does not require an Ali Group stockholder vote, we believe our proposal offers far greater certainty of closing than the Middleby Transaction.