George Palikaras Reports Holdings in Meta Materials Inc.

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that George Palikaras ("Acquiror"), the President and CEO and a director of Meta Materials Inc., formerly Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("META"), today announced that he has filed an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") in connection with the closing of the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") involving META, Metamaterial Exchangeco Inc. ("Canco"), Metamaterial Inc. ("MI") and 2798831 Ontario Inc.

Pursuant to the Business Combination, the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over (i) 28,941,163 exchangeable shares in the capital of Canco (the "Exchangeable Shares", with the Exchangeable Shares being convertible into common shares of META ("Shares") in accordance with their terms on a one-for-one basis), (ii) 3,260,071 options to purchase Shares ("Options"), (iii) 7,483 warrants of META ("Warrants") and (iv) 1,785,960 deferred share units of META ("DSUs"), with the securities referred to in (i) through (iv) representing an aggregate of 32,433,347 Shares on an as-converted and partially-diluted basis. The Acquiror's Share holdings on an as-converted and partially-diluted basis are comprised of 5,747,423 Shares held directly, 3,703,527 Shares held by Nadine Geddes and 22,982,397 Shares held by Lamda Guard Technologies Ltd., a non-arm's length entity of the Acquiror. The aggregate Shares, Exchangeable Shares, DSUs, Options and Warrants over which the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership, control or direction represent approximately 11.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an as converted and partially diluted basis. This is the initial report filed under the early warning reporting rules of Canadian securities laws by the Acquiror following the closing of the Business Combination. Prior to the Business Combination, the Acquiror did not hold any securities of META.