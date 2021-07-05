checkAd

Denarius Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denarius Silver Corp. (“Denarius” or “the Company”) (TSXV: DSLV) announced today that it has granted a total of 7,300,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants retained by the Company, including 150,000 stock options granted to an investor relations firm assisting the Company with its investor relations marketing. Each stock option is exercisable at $0.445 per common share until June 30, 2026 with the stock options vesting immediately. The closing price of the Company’s common shares on June 29, 2021, the date prior to the grant of the stock options, was $0.445 per share.

About Denarius

Denarius is a Canadian-listed public company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of mining projects in high-grade districts, with its principal focus on the Lomero Project in Spain and the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia. The Company also owns the Zancudo Project in Colombia which is currently being explored by IAMGOLD Corp. pursuant to an option agreement for the exploration and potential purchase of an interest in the project.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariussilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of February 18, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Denarius disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investors@denariussilver.com





