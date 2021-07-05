checkAd

Enerflex to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.07.2021, 23:06  |  29   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of products and services to the global energy industry, will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on August 4, 2021. These results will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com.

Analysts, investors, members of the media, and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. MDT to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results and operating highlights.

To participate, please call toll free 1.844.231.9067 or 1.703.639.1277. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. The live audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section on August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. MDT.

The conference will include an operations review by Marc Rossiter, President and Chief Executive Officer, a review of financial results by Sanjay Bishnoi, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and a question and answer period.

A replay of the teleconference will be available on August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. MDT until 11:00 a.m. MDT on August 12, 2021. Please call 1.855.859.2056 or 1.404.537.3406 and enter conference ID 1661127.

About Enerflex
Enerflex Ltd. is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter  Sanjay Bishnoi  Stefan Ali 
President & Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Director, Strategy, Risk, and Investor Relations
Tel:  403.387.6325 Tel: 403.236.6857 Tel:  403.717.4953




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enerflex to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 4, 2021 CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) (“Enerflex” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of products and services to the global energy industry, will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on August …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Results of First Court Hearing
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus