Flow Capital Announces the Buyout of Its Investment in ConnectAndSell Inc.

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital”) is announcing that ConnectAndSell Inc. (“ConnectAndSell”) has completed a buyout of Flow Capital’s royalty investment for US$3M.



“The team at ConnectAndSell has developed an industry leading sales acceleration platform. We are thrilled to have been a financial partner and enabler of their growth. We expect they will continue to disrupt their industry and we wish them well in the future," said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.