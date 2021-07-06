HUTCHMED Initiates Phase I Trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors in China

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) has initiated a Phase I study of HMPL-295, its investigative and highly selective oral inhibitor of ERK, which is a downstream component of the RAS-MAPK1 pathway signaling cascade. HMPL-295 has the potential to address intrinsic or acquired resistance from upstream mechanisms such as RAS, RAF and MEK. This is our first of multiple candidates in discovery addressing the RAS-MAPK pathway. The first patient was dosed on July 2, 2021.



The clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy profile of HMPL-295, and to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase II dose (“RP2D”) in patients with advanced malignant solid tumors. Following the initial dose escalation stage, another 10 to 15 patients will be enrolled at the RP2D to further evaluate its safety and the preliminary efficacy of HMPL-295. An exploratory study on the pharmacokinetic biomarkers of HMPL-295 is also planned. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT04908046.