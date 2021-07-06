HUTCHMED Initiates Phase I Trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors in China
HONG KONG, SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM;
HKEX: 13) has initiated a Phase I study of HMPL-295, its investigative and highly selective oral inhibitor of ERK, which is a downstream component of the RAS-MAPK1 pathway signaling
cascade. HMPL-295 has the potential to address intrinsic or acquired resistance from upstream mechanisms such as RAS, RAF and MEK. This is our first of multiple candidates in discovery addressing
the RAS-MAPK pathway. The first patient was dosed on July 2, 2021.
The clinical trial is a multi-center, open-label study to evaluate safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy profile of HMPL-295, and to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase II dose (“RP2D”) in patients with advanced malignant solid tumors. Following the initial dose escalation stage, another 10 to 15 patients will be enrolled at the RP2D to further evaluate its safety and the preliminary efficacy of HMPL-295. An exploratory study on the pharmacokinetic biomarkers of HMPL-295 is also planned. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT04908046.
We currently retain all rights to HMPL-295 worldwide.
About ERK and the RAS-MAPK pathway
The RAS-MAPK pathway is dysregulated in human diseases, particularly cancer, in which mutations or nongenetic events hyperactivate the pathway in more than 50% of cancers. Activating mutations in RAS genes occur in more than 30% of cancers. RAS and RAF predict worse clinical prognosis in a wide variety of tumor types, mediate resistance to targeted therapies, and decrease the response to the approved standards of care, namely, targeted therapy and immunotherapy. On the RAS-MAPK pathway, KRAS inhibitors are under clinical evaluation, and acquired resistance develops for RAF/MEK targeted therapies. ERK inhibition has the potential to overcome or avoid the intrinsic or acquired resistance from upstream mechanisms such as these.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) (formerly Hutchison China MediTech) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. A dedicated organization of over 1,300 personnel has advanced ten cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
