checkAd

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 01:07  |  22   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. DiDi is the subject of an investigation by China’s Cyberspace Administration announced on July 2, 2021. The Chinese government added that it had asked the Company to stop registering new users during the investigation. Reuters published an article on July 4, 2021, titled, “DiDi app suspended in China over data protection." The article states that “China's cyberspace administration said on Sunday it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm DiDi Global Inc's app after finding that DiDi had illegally collected users' personal data.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

DiDi Global (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Didi Aktie - das bessere Uber aus China
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTIGATION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Executive Committee
GenSight Biologics Announces Approval of the LUMEVOQ Cohort Temporary Authorization for Use (ATUc) ...
GeNeuro Presents Data Supporting Pathogenic Role of an Endogenous Retroviral Protein (HERV-W ENV) ...
TotalEnergies: Energy Transition in Shipping: First BioLNG Production Project at a French Port
GenSight Biologics to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcasts on the Topline Results from REFLECT Phase ...
Pernod Ricard Carte Blanche 2021
Organigram to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on July 13, 2021
New appointments at Getlink’s Executive Committee
The Alkaline Water Company Will Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Oncodesign Announces the Appointment of Aline Aubertin as an Independent Director of the Board of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences Enter into Strategic Discovery Collaboration Targeting ...
Alussa Energy Announces Expected Closing of Business Combination with FREYR
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
04.07.21
DiDi Announces App Takedown in China
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.07.21
03.07.21
02.07.21