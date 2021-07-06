checkAd

Lemnisk Enters Japan with its AI-Driven Customer Data Platform

TOKYO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemnisk, a leading enterprise Customer Data & Marketing Platform, today announced its entry into the Japan market. The company's solution enables enterprise brands to maximize their marketing ROI by orchestrating 1-to-1 personalization and cross-channel customer journeys at scale. Lemnisk customers include Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, AIA Insurance and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

While enterprise marketers today seek out best-of-breed tools, they also want to quickly combine and activate customer data across these tools from one central system of intelligence. Two important use cases drive this need: first, companies need to respond in real-time to customers. Often existing marketing automation tools or content management systems cannot process signals in real-time, especially if these signals are coming from a different channel or data source. Second, companies require multiple marketing tools to orchestrate with each other to deliver a really unique and impactful customer journey. Lemnisk solves both these use cases effectively.

Lemnisk offers an innovative engagement model by bundling operations and data analytics support along with the product. This model ensures that the CDP implementation is affordable, successful and delivers the best possible ROI.

"Customers expect their service providers to offer the same level of personalization as Netflix or Amazon. Prior to COVID, a growing demand existed for real-time personalization across every customer touchpoint. COVID only accelerated this trend further, as enterprises recognize they will quickly be left behind if they aren't delivering experiences that exceed customer expectations," said Subra Krishnan, Co-founder & CEO, Lemnisk.

"As per ITR estimates, the CDP market in Japan is growing rapidly and is expected to be at 10 billion yen by 2021. We are actively looking for ecosystem partners and agencies to work with," he added.

About Lemnisk

Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform-led personalization and real-time marketing automation solution delivers superior customer experiences that result in increased conversions, retention, and growth for enterprises. The key capabilities include:

-  Uniquely resolve a user in real-time across different data sources and channels

-  Create 1:1 personalized experiences for each user across multiple marketing channels

-  Orchestrate individual customer journeys on the right channels at the right time using a proprietary in-built AI engine

Headquartered in Bangalore, Lemnisk has offices in Singapore, Dubai, and Boston. Lemnisk is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified.

For more information, please visit: www.lemnisk.co/jp/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883152/Lemnisk_Logo.jpg

Contact:
 Bijoy K.B
bijoy.kb@lemnisk.co  




