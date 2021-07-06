Faircourt Split Trust Announces Annual Redemption

/Not for distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or dissemination in the United States/



TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faircourt Asset Management Inc., the Manager of Faircourt Split Trust (the “Trust”) (NEO: FCS.UN), announced today that Securityholders who submitted Trust Units for redemption will receive $5.2983 per Trust Unit, being the Net Asset Value per Trust Unit calculated using a three day volume weighted average price for exchange-traded securities held by the Trust, determined as of June 30, 2021 less costs of funding the redemption, including commissions. Payment in respect of the redemption of Trust Units will be made in full on July 22, 2021 “the Payment Date”.

For further information on the Faircourt Funds, please visit www.faircourtas s etmgt.com or please contact 1-800-831-0304.

