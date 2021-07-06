checkAd

Reservoir Capital Corp. Update on Management Cease Trade Order

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 03:42  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: REO) -- Reservoir Capital Corp. ("REO" or the "Company") announces that it continues to work closely with its auditor to overcome delays as a result of complexities caused by COVID-19 in Nigeria, Mauritius and Canada in preparing its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Financial Statements") and related MD&A and officer certifications (collectively, the “Annual Filings”). On May 4, 2021, the Company announced that it would miss the filing deadline of April 30, 2021 for its Annual Filings as prescribed by National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (“NI 51-102”). A management cease trade order (“MCTO”) was issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”) on May 4, 2021 stipulating a delayed filing deadline of July 3, 2021, and in connection with ongoing delays in the receipt of key financial information from the Company’s overseas economic interests, on June 29, 2021 the BCSC issued a one-month extension of the filing deadline to August 3, 2021.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company’s listed common shares; however, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities, will not be able to trade the Company’s shares.

The Company currently expects to file the 2020 Annual Financial Statements on or before July 31, 2021 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until then, the Company intends to comply with the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders for as long as it remains in default, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports, each of which will be issued in the form of a news release. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Reservoir Capital Corp.

REO’s asset portfolio comprises minority indirect economic interests in clean power assets (currently 4 hydro power plants) representing 46.3MW of net operating capacity.

REO’s 2019 Financial Statement (year ended Dec. 31, 2019) shows dividend income from the Company’s investments of $1,756,152 during the twelve-month period.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reservoir Capital Corp. Update on Management Cease Trade Order VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (CSE: REO) - Reservoir Capital Corp. ("REO" or the "Company") announces that it continues to work closely with its auditor to overcome delays as a result of complexities caused by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Results of First Court Hearing
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus