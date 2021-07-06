checkAd

Cornish Metals Reports Results From Ongoing United Downs Drill Programme

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 05:00  |  45   |   |   

High Grade Copper - Tin - Silver Assays From UD_21-001

New Zone of Copper Mineralisation Containing Native Copper in UD_21-007

(assays for holes 2-7 pending)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V / AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the first batch of results from its current diamond drilling programme at the United Downs copper – tin project, Cornwall UK. This drill programme is designed to follow up on the discovery of high-grade copper – tin mineralisation in a structure named “Lithium Lode”, announced April 6, 2020 (14.7m grading 8.5% copper and 1.2% tin).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drill hole UD21_001, drilled to a total depth of 260.24m, intersected two zones of high-grade mineralisation, one with tin mineralisation, and the second with tin, copper and silver, as follows:
Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Copper (%) Tin (%) Silver (g/t)
UD21_001 47.57 48.61 1.04 - 7.9% -
UD21_001 227.1 229.7 2.61 5.2% 1.3% 77.0
  • The 2.61m tin, copper and silver intercept is the same zone of mineralisation as Lithium Lode, indicating that the mineralised zone has a vertical extent of at least 180m;
  • This is the first time that silver grades have been observed;
  • Drill holes UD21_002 through UD21_006 intersected similar zones of mineralisation, currently interpreted as the extension of Lithium Lode – assays for these holes are pending;
  • Drill Hole UD21_007 intersected a new zone of mineralisation between approximately 204m and 209.6m, containing native copper (assays pending). This zone is approximately 100m above the target depth of Lithium Lode and could represent a completely new target. A photograph of the new zone of mineralisation and the native copper can be seen here; and
  • Drilling to date has tested 200m of a strike extent within the potentially 900m long United Downs target zone.
    Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornish Metals Reports Results From Ongoing United Downs Drill Programme High Grade Copper - Tin - Silver Assays From UD_21-001 New Zone of Copper Mineralisation Containing Native Copper in UD_21-007 (assays for holes 2-7 pending) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cornish Metals Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Apollo Impact to Acquire Approx. 67% Stake in RDM Group, Leading European Producer of Recycled ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus