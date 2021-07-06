Cornish Metals Reports Results From Ongoing United Downs Drill Programme
High Grade Copper - Tin - Silver Assays From UD_21-001
New Zone of Copper Mineralisation Containing Native Copper in UD_21-007
(assays for holes 2-7 pending)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V / AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the first batch of results from its current diamond drilling programme at the United Downs copper – tin project, Cornwall UK. This drill programme is designed to follow up on the discovery of high-grade copper – tin mineralisation in a structure named “Lithium Lode”, announced April 6, 2020 (14.7m grading 8.5% copper and 1.2% tin).
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Drill hole UD21_001, drilled to a total depth of 260.24m, intersected two zones of high-grade mineralisation, one with tin mineralisation, and the second with tin, copper and silver, as
follows:
|Drill Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Copper (%)
|Tin (%)
|Silver (g/t)
|UD21_001
|47.57
|48.61
|1.04
|-
|7.9%
|-
|UD21_001
|227.1
|229.7
|2.61
|5.2%
|1.3%
|77.0
- The 2.61m tin, copper and silver intercept is the same zone of mineralisation as Lithium Lode, indicating that the mineralised zone has a vertical extent of at least 180m;
- This is the first time that silver grades have been observed;
- Drill holes UD21_002 through UD21_006 intersected similar zones of mineralisation, currently interpreted as the extension of Lithium Lode – assays for these holes are pending;
- Drill Hole UD21_007 intersected a new zone of mineralisation between approximately 204m and 209.6m, containing native copper (assays pending). This zone is approximately 100m above the target depth of Lithium Lode and could represent a completely new target. A photograph of the new zone of mineralisation and the native copper can be seen here; and
-
Drilling to date has tested 200m of a strike extent within the potentially 900m long United Downs target zone.
