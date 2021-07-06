Cornish Metals Reports Results From Ongoing United Downs Drill Programme

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V / AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the first batch of results from its current diamond drilling programme at the United Downs copper – tin project, Cornwall UK. This drill programme is designed to follow up on the discovery of high-grade copper – tin mineralisation in a structure named “Lithium Lode”, announced April 6, 2020 (14.7m grading 8.5% copper and 1.2% tin).

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill hole UD21_001, drilled to a total depth of 260.24m, intersected two zones of high-grade mineralisation, one with tin mineralisation, and the second with tin, copper and silver, as follows:



Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Copper (%) Tin (%) Silver (g/t) UD21_001 47.57 48.61 1.04 - 7.9% - UD21_001 227.1 229.7 2.61 5.2% 1.3% 77.0

The 2.61m tin, copper and silver intercept is the same zone of mineralisation as Lithium Lode, indicating that the mineralised zone has a vertical extent of at least 180m;

This is the first time that silver grades have been observed;