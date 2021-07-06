WOCHENVORSCHAU Termine bis 16. Juli 2021
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine bis Freitag, den 16. Juli:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DIENSTAG, DEN 06. JULI 2021
TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN
08:00 GBR: Sainsbury, Q2-Umsatz
09:00 FRA: Alstom, Capital Markets Day
09:00 DEU: Bosch, Media Days
09:15 DEU: Fortsetzung Prozess gegen Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler und drei Ingenieure 12:00 GBR: Marks & Spencer, Hauptversammlung
TERMINE KONJUNKTUR
08:00 DEU: Auftragseingang Industrie 05/21
09:00 ESP: Industrieproduktion 05/21
11:00 DEU: ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen 07/21
11:00 EUR: Einzelhandelsumsatz 05/21
15:45 USA: PMI Dienste 06/21 (2. Veröffentlichung)
16:00 USA: ISM Index Dienste 06/21
SONSTIGE TERMINE
08:00 DEU: Bertelsmann Stiftung stellt Kommunalen Finanzreport 2021 vor
15:00 DEU: Keynote Bundeswirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier anlässlich des Niederländisch-Deutschen Wasserstoffsymposiums 2021
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MITTWOCH, DEN 07. JULI 2021
TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN
07:00 DEU: Cropenergies, Q1-Zahlen
09:15 DEU: Fortsetzung Prozess gegen Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler und drei Ingenieure 10:00 DEU: Manz, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 AUT: Voestalpine, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:30 DEU: VDA, Sommer-Halbjahres-Pk (online)
11:00 DEU: Hermle, Hauptversammlung (online)
11:00 DEU: Hornbach Baumarkt, Hauptversammlung (online)
TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN OHNE ZEITANGABE
GBR: Ferrexpo, Q2-Umsatz
TERMINE KONJUNKTUR
ROU: Zentralbank, Zinsentscheid
07:00 JPN: Frühindikatoren 05/21 (vorläufig)
08:00 DEU: Industrieproduktion 05/21
08:45 FRA: Handelsbilanz 05/21
09:00 HUN: Industrieproduktion 05/21
10:00 ITA: Einzelhandelsumsatz 05/21
14:00 HUN: Zentralbank, Zinsentscheid
20:00 USA: FOMC Sitzungsprotokoll 16.06.21
22:30 USA: API Ölbericht (Woche)
SONSTIGE TERMINE
10:00 DEU: Online-Pk des Digitalverbands Bitkom zum Thema Blockchain
DEU: "Brigitte Live" mit CDU-Kanzlerkandidat Armin Laschet, Berlin
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DONNERSTAG, DEN 08. JULI 2021
TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN
07:00 DEU: Südzucker, Q1-Zahlen (detailliert)
07:30 AUT: OMV, Q2 Trading Update
10:00 DEU: Fielmann, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 DEU: Scout24, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:00 AUT: AT&S, Hauptversammlung (online)
10:30 DEU: Expert-Gruppe, Bilanz-Pk für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 11:00 DEU: Hornbach Holding, Hauptversammlung (online) 11:00 DUE: Veltins, Halbjahres-Pk (online)
