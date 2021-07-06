checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 06:12  |  14   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification

06-Jul-2021 / 06:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

6 July 2021

Confirmation of completion of the Simplification

In accordance with the timetable for the implementation of the Simplification released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 22 June 2021, the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited now confirms the implementation of the Simplification is complete.

Holding Statements for the New Stapled Securities will be despatched today to all eligible Security holders and a copy of the letter and sample Holding Statement sent are attached.

The trading of the New Stapled Securities will commence, on a normal settlement basis, on Wednesday 7 July 2021.

Security holders identified as Ineligible Foreign Security holders will receive payment as soon as practical after the settlement of the sale by the sale nominee of its New Stapled Securities. A copy of the communication sent to Ineligible Foreign Security holders is also attached.

The full announcement is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announ ...

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Rowena Causley
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

Seite 1 von 3
Dexus Financial 2,30 % bis 06/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification 06-Jul-2021 / 06:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius legt vorläufige Finanzkennzahlen für das erste Halbjahr vor und hebt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned
DGAP-News: RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Engages Abitibi Geophysics For 'Goose Gold Project' Work Program in ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Siebte Buy-Side Transaktion im Jahr 2021: Mutares erwirbt die Rasche ...
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Veräußerung der First Sensor Mobility GmbH an TE Connectivity geplant
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.07.21
02.07.21
01.07.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
23.06.21
23.06.21
22.06.21
15.06.21
09.06.21