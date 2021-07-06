DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification 06-Jul-2021 / 06:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ASX release

6 July 2021

Confirmation of completion of the Simplification

In accordance with the timetable for the implementation of the Simplification released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 22 June 2021, the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited now confirms the implementation of the Simplification is complete.

Holding Statements for the New Stapled Securities will be despatched today to all eligible Security holders and a copy of the letter and sample Holding Statement sent are attached.

The trading of the New Stapled Securities will commence, on a normal settlement basis, on Wednesday 7 July 2021.

Security holders identified as Ineligible Foreign Security holders will receive payment as soon as practical after the settlement of the sale by the sale nominee of its New Stapled Securities. A copy of the communication sent to Ineligible Foreign Security holders is also attached.

The full announcement is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announ ...

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors

Rowena Causley

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com