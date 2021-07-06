DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Confirmation of completion of the Simplification
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Corporate Action
Dexus (ASX: DXS)
ASX release
6 July 2021
Confirmation of completion of the Simplification
In accordance with the timetable for the implementation of the Simplification released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 22 June 2021, the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited now confirms the implementation of the Simplification is complete.
Holding Statements for the New Stapled Securities will be despatched today to all eligible Security holders and a copy of the letter and sample Holding Statement sent are attached.
The trading of the New Stapled Securities will commence, on a normal settlement basis, on Wednesday 7 July 2021.
Security holders identified as Ineligible Foreign Security holders will receive payment as soon as practical after the settlement of the sale by the sale nominee of its New Stapled Securities. A copy of the communication sent to Ineligible Foreign Security holders is also attached.
The full announcement is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announ ...
Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited
For further information please contact:
|
Investors
Rowena Causley
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1390
+61 416 122 383
rowena.causley@dexus.com
|
Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare