Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

As of June 30, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

3,295 shares

€ 98,290.29

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 490

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 463

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 24,607 shares for € 1,079,576.83

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 22,912 shares for € 1,007,077.51

For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

1,600 shares

€ 170,789.61

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 72

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 77

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 4,264 shares for € 101,746.3

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 4,712 shares for € 121,006.7

It is reminded that at the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

€ 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, applicable since January 1st, 2019, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

In addition, Carbios publishes hereafter, for each trading day during the first 6 months of 2021, the number of transactions executed, as well as the volume exchanged in number of shares and equity, both for purchases and sales.

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the first 6 months of 2021 Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the first 6 months of 2021 BUY SELL Date Number of

transactions Number

of

shares Equity

purchased in

euros Date Number of

transactions Number

of

shares Equity sold in

euros Total

S1-2021 490 24 607 1 079 576,83 Total

S1-2021 463 22 912 1 007 077,51 11/01/2021 5 200 9 587,5 11/01/2021 0 0 0,0 12/01/2021 0 0 0,0 12/01/2021 8 600 29 700,0 13/01/2021 2 100 4 945,0 13/01/2021 0 0 0,0 14/01/2021 0 0 0,0 14/01/2021 6 200 10 430,0 15/01/2021 6 400 20 540,0 15/01/2021 0 0 0,0 18/01/2021 1 100 5 000,0 18/01/2021 1 150 7 770,0 19/01/2021 0 0 0,0 19/01/2021 7 450 23 755,0 20/01/2021 5 100 5 270,0 20/01/2021 0 0 0,0 21/01/2021 1 1 53,5 21/01/2021 3 101 5 423,5 22/01/2021 5 400 21 030,0 22/01/2021 0 0 0,0 25/01/2021 8 250 13 490,0 25/01/2021 3 200 11 080,0 26/01/2021 9 224 11 552,0 26/01/2021 7 400 21 480,0 27/01/2021 4 200 10 610,0 27/01/2021 0 0 0,0 28/01/2021 8 300 15 380,0 28/01/2021 0 0 0,0 29/01/2021 2 200 9 850,0 29/01/2021 0 0 0,0 01/02/2021 1 100 4 850,0 01/02/2021 3 200 10 120,0 02/02/2021 7 400 20 155,0 02/02/2021 6 200 10 410,0 03/02/2021 5 200 10 040,0 03/02/2021 5 250 12 815,0 04/02/2021 2 200 10 490,0 04/02/2021 8 300 16 110,0 05/02/2021 3 200 10 570,0 05/02/2021 6 100 5 370,0 08/02/2021 0 0 0,0 08/02/2021 8 300 16 200,0 09/02/2021 5 189 10 273,8 09/02/2021 1 1 54,9 10/02/2021 5 300 16 240,0 10/02/2021 0 0 0,0 11/02/2021 0 0 0,0 11/02/2021 5 400 22 520,0 12/02/2021 15 600 34 430,0 12/02/2021 9 427 24 896,8 15/02/2021 0 0 0,0 15/02/2021 8 300 17 700,0 17/02/2021 4 350 20 290,0 17/02/2021 0 0 0,0 18/02/2021 5 200 11 040,0 18/02/2021 4 200 11 540,0 19/02/2021 3 200 11 280,0 19/02/2021 4 450 26 100,0 22/02/2021 6 250 13 605,0 22/02/2021 2 9 512,1 23/02/2021 15 400 19 940,0 23/02/2021 0 0 0,0 24/02/2021 4 100 4 883,5 24/02/2021 11 350 17 645,0 25/02/2021 6 151 7 476,0 25/02/2021 5 101 5 201,0 26/02/2021 9 501 23 195,5 26/02/2021 2 51 2 447,1 01/03/2021 4 150 6 937,5 01/03/2021 5 300 14 420,0 02/03/2021 9 350 16 815,0 02/03/2021 2 100 4 950,0 03/03/2021 4 250 11 807,5 03/03/2021 1 100 4 765,0 04/03/2021 2 300 12 400,0 04/03/2021 0 0 0,0 05/03/2021 2 100 4 100,0 05/03/2021 6 150 6 537,5 08/03/2021 2 100 4 125,0 08/03/2021 1 50 2 150,0 09/03/2021 6 150 6 092,5 09/03/2021 0 0 0,0 10/03/2021 0 0 0,0 10/03/2021 7 300 12 990,0 11/03/2021 6 300 12 835,0 11/03/2021 0 0 0,0 12/03/2021 1 50 2 160,0 12/03/2021 5 300 13 225,0 15/03/2021 9 275 12 443,8 15/03/2021 5 200 9 382,5 16/03/2021 8 200 8 815,0 16/03/2021 5 221 10 038,9 17/03/2021 1 50 2 120,0 17/03/2021 4 350 15 032,5 18/03/2021 1 50 2 085,0 18/03/2021 3 53 2 279,0 19/03/2021 2 250 10 422,5 19/03/2021 0 0 0,0 22/03/2021 0 0 0,0 22/03/2021 2 250 10 515,0 23/03/2021 3 100 4 230,0 23/03/2021 4 300 12 832,5 24/03/2021 2 150 6 190,0 24/03/2021 4 300 12 740,0 25/03/2021 6 350 14 567,5 25/03/2021 0 0 0,0 26/03/2021 0 0 0,0 26/03/2021 7 300 12 627,5 29/03/2021 7 300 12 925,0 29/03/2021 5 150 6 640,0 31/03/2021 0 0 0,0 31/03/2021 2 150 6 575,0 01/04/2021 3 50 2 140,0 01/04/2021 3 250 10 965,0 06/04/2021 8 450 19 293,0 06/04/2021 0 0 0,0 07/04/2021 5 300 12 355,0 07/04/2021 0 0 0,0 08/04/2021 7 350 13 731,0 08/04/2021 0 0 0,0 09/04/2021 7 250 9 545,0 09/04/2021 4 150 5 815,0 12/04/2021 3 100 3 790,0 12/04/2021 0 0 0,0 13/04/2021 0 0 0,0 13/04/2021 4 326 12 730,0 14/04/2021 6 200 7 942,0 14/04/2021 1 100 4 060,0 15/04/2021 6 301 11 859,8 15/04/2021 3 201 7 969,8 16/04/2021 1 1 39,8 16/04/2021 2 101 4 039,8 19/04/2021 0 0 0,0 19/04/2021 5 200 8 056,0 20/04/2021 5 350 13 655,0 20/04/2021 0 0 0,0 21/04/2021 0 0 0,0 21/04/2021 3 200 7 780,0 22/04/2021 0 0 0,0 22/04/2021 8 450 17 880,0 23/04/2021 0 0 0,0 23/04/2021 7 550 23 061,0 26/04/2021 0 0 0,0 26/04/2021 7 250 11 396,0 27/04/2021 5 300 14 330,0 27/04/2021 7 300 14 582,0 28/04/2021 6 350 16 309,0 28/04/2021 0 0 0,0 29/04/2021 8 550 24 997,0 29/04/2021 6 550 25 583,0 30/04/2021 6 450 20 031,0 30/04/2021 0 0 0,0 03/05/2021 3 300 12 562,0 03/05/2021 0 0 0,0 04/05/2021 3 301 12 387,1 04/05/2021 7 151 6 357,1 05/05/2021 0 0 0,0 05/05/2021 14 450 18 681,0 06/05/2021 15 600 25 142,0 06/05/2021 5 250 10 795,0 07/05/2021 6 350 14 225,0 07/05/2021 2 200 8 344,0 10/05/2021 2 200 8 148,0 10/05/2021 6 250 10 275,0 11/05/2021 17 900 35 912,0 11/05/2021 7 450 18 601,0 12/05/2021 4 200 7 746,0 12/05/2021 1 19 736,8 13/05/2021 9 400 15 194,0 13/05/2021 2 118 4 574,6 14/05/2021 5 300 11 078,0 14/05/2021 14 600 22 464,0 17/05/2021 10 351 12 762,0 17/05/2021 1 1 37,0 18/05/2021 4 300 10 316,0 18/05/2021 6 300 10 494,0 19/05/2021 6 300 10 380,0 19/05/2021 0 0 0,0 20/05/2021 0 0 0,0 20/05/2021 12 300 10 368,0 21/05/2021 4 400 13 700,0 21/05/2021 6 500 17 316,0 24/05/2021 1 100 3 430,0 24/05/2021 13 200 7 032,0 25/05/2021 1 100 3 440,0 25/05/2021 9 510 17 906,2 26/05/2021 4 350 12 491,0 26/05/2021 5 400 14 622,0 27/05/2021 0 0 0,0 27/05/2021 6 400 14 780,0 28/05/2021 0 0 0,0 28/05/2021 12 450 16 964,0 31/05/2021 6 229 8 937,1 31/05/2021 15 320 12 698,4 01/06/2021 4 200 7 700,0 01/06/2021 10 550 21 601,0 02/06/2021 8 450 17 490,0 02/06/2021 0 0 0,0 03/06/2021 5 450 17 126,0 03/06/2021 0 0 0,0 04/06/2021 0 0 0,0 04/06/2021 8 450 17 305,2 07/06/2021 2 200 7 564,0 07/06/2021 10 200 7 704,0 08/06/2021 0 0 0,0 08/06/2021 8 500 19 198,0 09/06/2021 7 200 7 720,0 09/06/2021 4 200 7 840,0 10/06/2021 2 100 3 860,0 10/06/2021 2 100 3 918,0 11/06/2021 5 300 11 656,0 11/06/2021 0 0 0,0 14/06/2021 1 50 1 932,0 14/06/2021 2 100 3 864,0 16/06/2021 4 200 7 662,0 16/06/2021 0 0 0,0 17/06/2021 1 1 38,7 17/06/2021 1 1 38,7 18/06/2021 8 450 16 975,0 18/06/2021 0 0 0,0 21/06/2021 0 0 0,0 21/06/2021 8 400 15 240,0 22/06/2021 6 227 8 686,5 22/06/2021 0 0 0,0 23/06/2021 7 505 19 320,5 23/06/2021 1 150 5 766,0 24/06/2021 0 0 0,0 24/06/2021 7 800 31 600,0 25/06/2021 1 100 4 280,0 25/06/2021 3 200 8 910,0 28/06/2021 0 0 0,0 28/06/2021 5 350 15 528,0 29/06/2021 16 700 31 250,2 29/06/2021 1 100 4 620,0 30/06/2021 11 500 21 310,0 30/06/2021 0 0 0,0

About Carbios: Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands — like L’Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe — to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds 100% of the capital.

For more information, please visit https://carbios.com/en/ Twitter: Carbios Linkedin: Carbios Instagram : Carbioshq

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country. Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210705005318/en/