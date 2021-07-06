Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.
As of June 30, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 3,295 shares
- € 98,290.29
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 490
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 463
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 24,607 shares for € 1,079,576.83
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 22,912 shares for € 1,007,077.51
For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 1,600 shares
- € 170,789.61
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 72
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 77
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 4,264 shares for € 101,746.3
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 4,712 shares for € 121,006.7
It is reminded that at the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:
- 2,048 shares
- € 151,529.34
The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, applicable since January 1st, 2019, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice.
In addition, Carbios publishes hereafter, for each trading day during the first 6 months of 2021, the number of transactions executed, as well as the volume exchanged in number of shares and equity, both for purchases and sales.
|
Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the first 6 months of 2021
|
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the first 6 months of 2021
|
BUY
|
SELL
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Number
|
Equity
|
Date
|
Number of
|
Number
|
Equity sold in
|
Total
|
490
|
24 607
|
1 079 576,83
|
Total
|
463
|
22 912
|
1 007 077,51
|
11/01/2021
|
5
|
200
|
9 587,5
|
11/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
12/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
12/01/2021
|
8
|
600
|
29 700,0
|
13/01/2021
|
2
|
100
|
4 945,0
|
13/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
14/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
14/01/2021
|
6
|
200
|
10 430,0
|
15/01/2021
|
6
|
400
|
20 540,0
|
15/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
18/01/2021
|
1
|
100
|
5 000,0
|
18/01/2021
|
1
|
150
|
7 770,0
|
19/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
19/01/2021
|
7
|
450
|
23 755,0
|
20/01/2021
|
5
|
100
|
5 270,0
|
20/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
21/01/2021
|
1
|
1
|
53,5
|
21/01/2021
|
3
|
101
|
5 423,5
|
22/01/2021
|
5
|
400
|
21 030,0
|
22/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
25/01/2021
|
8
|
250
|
13 490,0
|
25/01/2021
|
3
|
200
|
11 080,0
|
26/01/2021
|
9
|
224
|
11 552,0
|
26/01/2021
|
7
|
400
|
21 480,0
|
27/01/2021
|
4
|
200
|
10 610,0
|
27/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
28/01/2021
|
8
|
300
|
15 380,0
|
28/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
29/01/2021
|
2
|
200
|
9 850,0
|
29/01/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
01/02/2021
|
1
|
100
|
4 850,0
|
01/02/2021
|
3
|
200
|
10 120,0
|
02/02/2021
|
7
|
400
|
20 155,0
|
02/02/2021
|
6
|
200
|
10 410,0
|
03/02/2021
|
5
|
200
|
10 040,0
|
03/02/2021
|
5
|
250
|
12 815,0
|
04/02/2021
|
2
|
200
|
10 490,0
|
04/02/2021
|
8
|
300
|
16 110,0
|
05/02/2021
|
3
|
200
|
10 570,0
|
05/02/2021
|
6
|
100
|
5 370,0
|
08/02/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
08/02/2021
|
8
|
300
|
16 200,0
|
09/02/2021
|
5
|
189
|
10 273,8
|
09/02/2021
|
1
|
1
|
54,9
|
10/02/2021
|
5
|
300
|
16 240,0
|
10/02/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
11/02/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
11/02/2021
|
5
|
400
|
22 520,0
|
12/02/2021
|
15
|
600
|
34 430,0
|
12/02/2021
|
9
|
427
|
24 896,8
|
15/02/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
15/02/2021
|
8
|
300
|
17 700,0
|
17/02/2021
|
4
|
350
|
20 290,0
|
17/02/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
18/02/2021
|
5
|
200
|
11 040,0
|
18/02/2021
|
4
|
200
|
11 540,0
|
19/02/2021
|
3
|
200
|
11 280,0
|
19/02/2021
|
4
|
450
|
26 100,0
|
22/02/2021
|
6
|
250
|
13 605,0
|
22/02/2021
|
2
|
9
|
512,1
|
23/02/2021
|
15
|
400
|
19 940,0
|
23/02/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
24/02/2021
|
4
|
100
|
4 883,5
|
24/02/2021
|
11
|
350
|
17 645,0
|
25/02/2021
|
6
|
151
|
7 476,0
|
25/02/2021
|
5
|
101
|
5 201,0
|
26/02/2021
|
9
|
501
|
23 195,5
|
26/02/2021
|
2
|
51
|
2 447,1
|
01/03/2021
|
4
|
150
|
6 937,5
|
01/03/2021
|
5
|
300
|
14 420,0
|
02/03/2021
|
9
|
350
|
16 815,0
|
02/03/2021
|
2
|
100
|
4 950,0
|
03/03/2021
|
4
|
250
|
11 807,5
|
03/03/2021
|
1
|
100
|
4 765,0
|
04/03/2021
|
2
|
300
|
12 400,0
|
04/03/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
05/03/2021
|
2
|
100
|
4 100,0
|
05/03/2021
|
6
|
150
|
6 537,5
|
08/03/2021
|
2
|
100
|
4 125,0
|
08/03/2021
|
1
|
50
|
2 150,0
|
09/03/2021
|
6
|
150
|
6 092,5
|
09/03/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
10/03/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
10/03/2021
|
7
|
300
|
12 990,0
|
11/03/2021
|
6
|
300
|
12 835,0
|
11/03/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
12/03/2021
|
1
|
50
|
2 160,0
|
12/03/2021
|
5
|
300
|
13 225,0
|
15/03/2021
|
9
|
275
|
12 443,8
|
15/03/2021
|
5
|
200
|
9 382,5
|
16/03/2021
|
8
|
200
|
8 815,0
|
16/03/2021
|
5
|
221
|
10 038,9
|
17/03/2021
|
1
|
50
|
2 120,0
|
17/03/2021
|
4
|
350
|
15 032,5
|
18/03/2021
|
1
|
50
|
2 085,0
|
18/03/2021
|
3
|
53
|
2 279,0
|
19/03/2021
|
2
|
250
|
10 422,5
|
19/03/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
22/03/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
22/03/2021
|
2
|
250
|
10 515,0
|
23/03/2021
|
3
|
100
|
4 230,0
|
23/03/2021
|
4
|
300
|
12 832,5
|
24/03/2021
|
2
|
150
|
6 190,0
|
24/03/2021
|
4
|
300
|
12 740,0
|
25/03/2021
|
6
|
350
|
14 567,5
|
25/03/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
26/03/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
26/03/2021
|
7
|
300
|
12 627,5
|
29/03/2021
|
7
|
300
|
12 925,0
|
29/03/2021
|
5
|
150
|
6 640,0
|
31/03/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
31/03/2021
|
2
|
150
|
6 575,0
|
01/04/2021
|
3
|
50
|
2 140,0
|
01/04/2021
|
3
|
250
|
10 965,0
|
06/04/2021
|
8
|
450
|
19 293,0
|
06/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
07/04/2021
|
5
|
300
|
12 355,0
|
07/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
08/04/2021
|
7
|
350
|
13 731,0
|
08/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
09/04/2021
|
7
|
250
|
9 545,0
|
09/04/2021
|
4
|
150
|
5 815,0
|
12/04/2021
|
3
|
100
|
3 790,0
|
12/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
13/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
13/04/2021
|
4
|
326
|
12 730,0
|
14/04/2021
|
6
|
200
|
7 942,0
|
14/04/2021
|
1
|
100
|
4 060,0
|
15/04/2021
|
6
|
301
|
11 859,8
|
15/04/2021
|
3
|
201
|
7 969,8
|
16/04/2021
|
1
|
1
|
39,8
|
16/04/2021
|
2
|
101
|
4 039,8
|
19/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
19/04/2021
|
5
|
200
|
8 056,0
|
20/04/2021
|
5
|
350
|
13 655,0
|
20/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
21/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
21/04/2021
|
3
|
200
|
7 780,0
|
22/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
22/04/2021
|
8
|
450
|
17 880,0
|
23/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
23/04/2021
|
7
|
550
|
23 061,0
|
26/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
26/04/2021
|
7
|
250
|
11 396,0
|
27/04/2021
|
5
|
300
|
14 330,0
|
27/04/2021
|
7
|
300
|
14 582,0
|
28/04/2021
|
6
|
350
|
16 309,0
|
28/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
29/04/2021
|
8
|
550
|
24 997,0
|
29/04/2021
|
6
|
550
|
25 583,0
|
30/04/2021
|
6
|
450
|
20 031,0
|
30/04/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
03/05/2021
|
3
|
300
|
12 562,0
|
03/05/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
04/05/2021
|
3
|
301
|
12 387,1
|
04/05/2021
|
7
|
151
|
6 357,1
|
05/05/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
05/05/2021
|
14
|
450
|
18 681,0
|
06/05/2021
|
15
|
600
|
25 142,0
|
06/05/2021
|
5
|
250
|
10 795,0
|
07/05/2021
|
6
|
350
|
14 225,0
|
07/05/2021
|
2
|
200
|
8 344,0
|
10/05/2021
|
2
|
200
|
8 148,0
|
10/05/2021
|
6
|
250
|
10 275,0
|
11/05/2021
|
17
|
900
|
35 912,0
|
11/05/2021
|
7
|
450
|
18 601,0
|
12/05/2021
|
4
|
200
|
7 746,0
|
12/05/2021
|
1
|
19
|
736,8
|
13/05/2021
|
9
|
400
|
15 194,0
|
13/05/2021
|
2
|
118
|
4 574,6
|
14/05/2021
|
5
|
300
|
11 078,0
|
14/05/2021
|
14
|
600
|
22 464,0
|
17/05/2021
|
10
|
351
|
12 762,0
|
17/05/2021
|
1
|
1
|
37,0
|
18/05/2021
|
4
|
300
|
10 316,0
|
18/05/2021
|
6
|
300
|
10 494,0
|
19/05/2021
|
6
|
300
|
10 380,0
|
19/05/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
20/05/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
20/05/2021
|
12
|
300
|
10 368,0
|
21/05/2021
|
4
|
400
|
13 700,0
|
21/05/2021
|
6
|
500
|
17 316,0
|
24/05/2021
|
1
|
100
|
3 430,0
|
24/05/2021
|
13
|
200
|
7 032,0
|
25/05/2021
|
1
|
100
|
3 440,0
|
25/05/2021
|
9
|
510
|
17 906,2
|
26/05/2021
|
4
|
350
|
12 491,0
|
26/05/2021
|
5
|
400
|
14 622,0
|
27/05/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
27/05/2021
|
6
|
400
|
14 780,0
|
28/05/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
28/05/2021
|
12
|
450
|
16 964,0
|
31/05/2021
|
6
|
229
|
8 937,1
|
31/05/2021
|
15
|
320
|
12 698,4
|
01/06/2021
|
4
|
200
|
7 700,0
|
01/06/2021
|
10
|
550
|
21 601,0
|
02/06/2021
|
8
|
450
|
17 490,0
|
02/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
03/06/2021
|
5
|
450
|
17 126,0
|
03/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
04/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
04/06/2021
|
8
|
450
|
17 305,2
|
07/06/2021
|
2
|
200
|
7 564,0
|
07/06/2021
|
10
|
200
|
7 704,0
|
08/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
08/06/2021
|
8
|
500
|
19 198,0
|
09/06/2021
|
7
|
200
|
7 720,0
|
09/06/2021
|
4
|
200
|
7 840,0
|
10/06/2021
|
2
|
100
|
3 860,0
|
10/06/2021
|
2
|
100
|
3 918,0
|
11/06/2021
|
5
|
300
|
11 656,0
|
11/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
14/06/2021
|
1
|
50
|
1 932,0
|
14/06/2021
|
2
|
100
|
3 864,0
|
16/06/2021
|
4
|
200
|
7 662,0
|
16/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
17/06/2021
|
1
|
1
|
38,7
|
17/06/2021
|
1
|
1
|
38,7
|
18/06/2021
|
8
|
450
|
16 975,0
|
18/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
21/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
21/06/2021
|
8
|
400
|
15 240,0
|
22/06/2021
|
6
|
227
|
8 686,5
|
22/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
23/06/2021
|
7
|
505
|
19 320,5
|
23/06/2021
|
1
|
150
|
5 766,0
|
24/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
24/06/2021
|
7
|
800
|
31 600,0
|
25/06/2021
|
1
|
100
|
4 280,0
|
25/06/2021
|
3
|
200
|
8 910,0
|
28/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
|
28/06/2021
|
5
|
350
|
15 528,0
|
29/06/2021
|
16
|
700
|
31 250,2
|
29/06/2021
|
1
|
100
|
4 620,0
|
30/06/2021
|
11
|
500
|
21 310,0
|
30/06/2021
|
0
|
0
|
0,0
About Carbios: Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.
Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands — like L’Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe — to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.
The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds 100% of the capital.
For more information, please visit https://carbios.com/en/ Twitter: Carbios Linkedin: Carbios Instagram : Carbioshq
Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country. Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.
