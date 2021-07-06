checkAd

Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, reports today about the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF.

As of June 30, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 3,295 shares
  • € 98,290.29
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 490
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 463
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 24,607 shares for € 1,079,576.83
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 22,912 shares for € 1,007,077.51

For the record, as of the half-year statement on December 31, 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 1,600 shares
  • € 170,789.61
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 72
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 77
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 4,264 shares for € 101,746.3
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 4,712 shares for € 121,006.7

It is reminded that at the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 2,048 shares
  • € 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, applicable since January 1st, 2019, establishing liquidity agreements on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

In addition, Carbios publishes hereafter, for each trading day during the first 6 months of 2021, the number of transactions executed, as well as the volume exchanged in number of shares and equity, both for purchases and sales.

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the first 6 months of 2021

Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the first 6 months of 2021

BUY

SELL

Date

Number of
transactions

Number
of
shares

Equity
purchased in
euros

Date

Number of
transactions

Number
of
shares

Equity sold in
euros

Total
S1-2021

490

24 607

1 079 576,83

Total
S1-2021

463

22 912

1 007 077,51

11/01/2021

5

200

9 587,5

11/01/2021

0

0

0,0

12/01/2021

0

0

0,0

12/01/2021

8

600

29 700,0

13/01/2021

2

100

4 945,0

13/01/2021

0

0

0,0

14/01/2021

0

0

0,0

14/01/2021

6

200

10 430,0

15/01/2021

6

400

20 540,0

15/01/2021

0

0

0,0

18/01/2021

1

100

5 000,0

18/01/2021

1

150

7 770,0

19/01/2021

0

0

0,0

19/01/2021

7

450

23 755,0

20/01/2021

5

100

5 270,0

20/01/2021

0

0

0,0

21/01/2021

1

1

53,5

21/01/2021

3

101

5 423,5

22/01/2021

5

400

21 030,0

22/01/2021

0

0

0,0

25/01/2021

8

250

13 490,0

25/01/2021

3

200

11 080,0

26/01/2021

9

224

11 552,0

26/01/2021

7

400

21 480,0

27/01/2021

4

200

10 610,0

27/01/2021

0

0

0,0

28/01/2021

8

300

15 380,0

28/01/2021

0

0

0,0

29/01/2021

2

200

9 850,0

29/01/2021

0

0

0,0

01/02/2021

1

100

4 850,0

01/02/2021

3

200

10 120,0

02/02/2021

7

400

20 155,0

02/02/2021

6

200

10 410,0

03/02/2021

5

200

10 040,0

03/02/2021

5

250

12 815,0

04/02/2021

2

200

10 490,0

04/02/2021

8

300

16 110,0

05/02/2021

3

200

10 570,0

05/02/2021

6

100

5 370,0

08/02/2021

0

0

0,0

08/02/2021

8

300

16 200,0

09/02/2021

5

189

10 273,8

09/02/2021

1

1

54,9

10/02/2021

5

300

16 240,0

10/02/2021

0

0

0,0

11/02/2021

0

0

0,0

11/02/2021

5

400

22 520,0

12/02/2021

15

600

34 430,0

12/02/2021

9

427

24 896,8

15/02/2021

0

0

0,0

15/02/2021

8

300

17 700,0

17/02/2021

4

350

20 290,0

17/02/2021

0

0

0,0

18/02/2021

5

200

11 040,0

18/02/2021

4

200

11 540,0

19/02/2021

3

200

11 280,0

19/02/2021

4

450

26 100,0

22/02/2021

6

250

13 605,0

22/02/2021

2

9

512,1

23/02/2021

15

400

19 940,0

23/02/2021

0

0

0,0

24/02/2021

4

100

4 883,5

24/02/2021

11

350

17 645,0

25/02/2021

6

151

7 476,0

25/02/2021

5

101

5 201,0

26/02/2021

9

501

23 195,5

26/02/2021

2

51

2 447,1

01/03/2021

4

150

6 937,5

01/03/2021

5

300

14 420,0

02/03/2021

9

350

16 815,0

02/03/2021

2

100

4 950,0

03/03/2021

4

250

11 807,5

03/03/2021

1

100

4 765,0

04/03/2021

2

300

12 400,0

04/03/2021

0

0

0,0

05/03/2021

2

100

4 100,0

05/03/2021

6

150

6 537,5

08/03/2021

2

100

4 125,0

08/03/2021

1

50

2 150,0

09/03/2021

6

150

6 092,5

09/03/2021

0

0

0,0

10/03/2021

0

0

0,0

10/03/2021

7

300

12 990,0

11/03/2021

6

300

12 835,0

11/03/2021

0

0

0,0

12/03/2021

1

50

2 160,0

12/03/2021

5

300

13 225,0

15/03/2021

9

275

12 443,8

15/03/2021

5

200

9 382,5

16/03/2021

8

200

8 815,0

16/03/2021

5

221

10 038,9

17/03/2021

1

50

2 120,0

17/03/2021

4

350

15 032,5

18/03/2021

1

50

2 085,0

18/03/2021

3

53

2 279,0

19/03/2021

2

250

10 422,5

19/03/2021

0

0

0,0

22/03/2021

0

0

0,0

22/03/2021

2

250

10 515,0

23/03/2021

3

100

4 230,0

23/03/2021

4

300

12 832,5

24/03/2021

2

150

6 190,0

24/03/2021

4

300

12 740,0

25/03/2021

6

350

14 567,5

25/03/2021

0

0

0,0

26/03/2021

0

0

0,0

26/03/2021

7

300

12 627,5

29/03/2021

7

300

12 925,0

29/03/2021

5

150

6 640,0

31/03/2021

0

0

0,0

31/03/2021

2

150

6 575,0

01/04/2021

3

50

2 140,0

01/04/2021

3

250

10 965,0

06/04/2021

8

450

19 293,0

06/04/2021

0

0

0,0

07/04/2021

5

300

12 355,0

07/04/2021

0

0

0,0

08/04/2021

7

350

13 731,0

08/04/2021

0

0

0,0

09/04/2021

7

250

9 545,0

09/04/2021

4

150

5 815,0

12/04/2021

3

100

3 790,0

12/04/2021

0

0

0,0

13/04/2021

0

0

0,0

13/04/2021

4

326

12 730,0

14/04/2021

6

200

7 942,0

14/04/2021

1

100

4 060,0

15/04/2021

6

301

11 859,8

15/04/2021

3

201

7 969,8

16/04/2021

1

1

39,8

16/04/2021

2

101

4 039,8

19/04/2021

0

0

0,0

19/04/2021

5

200

8 056,0

20/04/2021

5

350

13 655,0

20/04/2021

0

0

0,0

21/04/2021

0

0

0,0

21/04/2021

3

200

7 780,0

22/04/2021

0

0

0,0

22/04/2021

8

450

17 880,0

23/04/2021

0

0

0,0

23/04/2021

7

550

23 061,0

26/04/2021

0

0

0,0

26/04/2021

7

250

11 396,0

27/04/2021

5

300

14 330,0

27/04/2021

7

300

14 582,0

28/04/2021

6

350

16 309,0

28/04/2021

0

0

0,0

29/04/2021

8

550

24 997,0

29/04/2021

6

550

25 583,0

30/04/2021

6

450

20 031,0

30/04/2021

0

0

0,0

03/05/2021

3

300

12 562,0

03/05/2021

0

0

0,0

04/05/2021

3

301

12 387,1

04/05/2021

7

151

6 357,1

05/05/2021

0

0

0,0

05/05/2021

14

450

18 681,0

06/05/2021

15

600

25 142,0

06/05/2021

5

250

10 795,0

07/05/2021

6

350

14 225,0

07/05/2021

2

200

8 344,0

10/05/2021

2

200

8 148,0

10/05/2021

6

250

10 275,0

11/05/2021

17

900

35 912,0

11/05/2021

7

450

18 601,0

12/05/2021

4

200

7 746,0

12/05/2021

1

19

736,8

13/05/2021

9

400

15 194,0

13/05/2021

2

118

4 574,6

14/05/2021

5

300

11 078,0

14/05/2021

14

600

22 464,0

17/05/2021

10

351

12 762,0

17/05/2021

1

1

37,0

18/05/2021

4

300

10 316,0

18/05/2021

6

300

10 494,0

19/05/2021

6

300

10 380,0

19/05/2021

0

0

0,0

20/05/2021

0

0

0,0

20/05/2021

12

300

10 368,0

21/05/2021

4

400

13 700,0

21/05/2021

6

500

17 316,0

24/05/2021

1

100

3 430,0

24/05/2021

13

200

7 032,0

25/05/2021

1

100

3 440,0

25/05/2021

9

510

17 906,2

26/05/2021

4

350

12 491,0

26/05/2021

5

400

14 622,0

27/05/2021

0

0

0,0

27/05/2021

6

400

14 780,0

28/05/2021

0

0

0,0

28/05/2021

12

450

16 964,0

31/05/2021

6

229

8 937,1

31/05/2021

15

320

12 698,4

01/06/2021

4

200

7 700,0

01/06/2021

10

550

21 601,0

02/06/2021

8

450

17 490,0

02/06/2021

0

0

0,0

03/06/2021

5

450

17 126,0

03/06/2021

0

0

0,0

04/06/2021

0

0

0,0

04/06/2021

8

450

17 305,2

07/06/2021

2

200

7 564,0

07/06/2021

10

200

7 704,0

08/06/2021

0

0

0,0

08/06/2021

8

500

19 198,0

09/06/2021

7

200

7 720,0

09/06/2021

4

200

7 840,0

10/06/2021

2

100

3 860,0

10/06/2021

2

100

3 918,0

11/06/2021

5

300

11 656,0

11/06/2021

0

0

0,0

14/06/2021

1

50

1 932,0

14/06/2021

2

100

3 864,0

16/06/2021

4

200

7 662,0

16/06/2021

0

0

0,0

17/06/2021

1

1

38,7

17/06/2021

1

1

38,7

18/06/2021

8

450

16 975,0

18/06/2021

0

0

0,0

21/06/2021

0

0

0,0

21/06/2021

8

400

15 240,0

22/06/2021

6

227

8 686,5

22/06/2021

0

0

0,0

23/06/2021

7

505

19 320,5

23/06/2021

1

150

5 766,0

24/06/2021

0

0

0,0

24/06/2021

7

800

31 600,0

25/06/2021

1

100

4 280,0

25/06/2021

3

200

8 910,0

28/06/2021

0

0

0,0

28/06/2021

5

350

15 528,0

29/06/2021

16

700

31 250,2

29/06/2021

1

100

4 620,0

30/06/2021

11

500

21 310,0

30/06/2021

0

0

0,0

About Carbios: Carbios, a green chemistry company, develops biological and innovative processes to revolutionize the end of life of plastics and textiles. Through its unique approach of combining enzymes and plastics, Carbios aims to address new consumer expectations and the challenges of a broader ecological transition by taking up a major challenge of our time: plastic and textile pollution.

Established in 2011 by Truffle Capital, the mission of Carbios is to provide an industrial solution to the recycling of PET plastics and textiles (the dominant polymer in bottles, trays, textiles made of polyester). The enzymatic recycling technology developed by Carbios deconstructs any type of PET plastic waste into its basic components which can then be reused to produce new PET plastics of a quality equivalent to virgin ones. This PET innovation, the first of its kind in the world, was recently recognized in a scientific paper published in the prestigious journal Nature. Additionally, Carbios is working hand in hand with multinational brands — like L’Oréal, Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe — to implement its technology, and to lead the transition toward a truly circular economy.

The Company has also developed an enzymatic biodegradation technology for PLA (a bio sourced polymer) based single use plastics. This technology can create a new generation of plastics that are 100% compostable in domestic conditions, integrating enzymes at the heart of the plastic product. This disruptive innovation has been licensed to Carbiolice, a joint venture created in 2016, in which Carbios now holds 100% of the capital.

For more information, please visit https://carbios.com/en/ Twitter: Carbios Linkedin: Carbios Instagram : Carbioshq

Carbios (ISIN FR0011648716/ALCRB) is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

This press release does not constitute and cannot be regarded as constituting an offer to the public, an offer to sell or a subscription offer or as a solicitation to solicit a buy or sell order in any country. Translation for information purposes only. In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

