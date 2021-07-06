Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer

- Irina will lead multiple departments through a unified strategy to achieve results across various sectors and create a new business model that will allow Bitpanda to maintain its rapid growth.

- Prior to joining Bitpanda, Irina led Revolut's Global Growth department, as well as Uber's marketing efforts in Romania.

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitpanda , the European digital investment platform and Austria's first unicorn, has named Irina Nicoleta Scarlat as its first Chief Growth Officer (CGO), effective immediately.

In this newly created C-level role, Irina will take over Bitpanda's business development and marketing teams, overseeing and driving the company's expansion plans. She will be leading the company's complete growth strategy, uniting the expertise from across multiple teams and country locations to uncover new opportunities and continue to rapidly expand the company's global footprint.

Irina brings more than a decade of tech industry experience to Bitpanda. Her latest role was as the Global Head of Growth at Revolut, having joined the company in 2018 where she drove the growth of the local market from 20,000 to approximately 1.5M users. She built Revolut's growth machine, led the growth teams in CEE and, later on, their Global Growth department, shaping Revolut's growth journey from 1M to 15M users globally.

Before Revolut, Irina built and led Uber's marketing function in Romania, shaping their local strategy and launching key regional projects and initiatives that grew the market to 1M users and expanded local operations to three cities.

Eric Demuth, Bitpanda CEO, said: "Irina has a proven track record of breaking into and rapidly scaling new markets in the fintech industry. At Bitpanda, we have ambitious growth plans and as we continue in our hypergrowth journey, we are confident that with Irina leading our country management and expansion efforts, as well as our Business Development and Marketing teams, we will not only diversify into new markets but will also accelerate the growth of our current operations. Her unique experience in fast-paced environments combined with her ambition, drive and global mindset will help us bring the world of investing closer to everyone, everywhere."