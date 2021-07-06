checkAd

Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 07:00  |  35   |   |   

- Bitpanda, the European digital investment platform, announces a new role of Chief Growth Officer, appointing Irina Nicoleta Scarlat to the position effective immediately.

- Irina will lead multiple departments through a unified strategy to achieve results across various sectors and create a new business model that will allow Bitpanda to maintain its rapid growth.

- Prior to joining Bitpanda, Irina led Revolut's Global Growth department, as well as Uber's marketing efforts in Romania.

LONDON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitpanda, the European digital investment platform and Austria's first unicorn, has named Irina Nicoleta Scarlat as its first Chief Growth Officer (CGO), effective immediately.

In this newly created C-level role, Irina will take over Bitpanda's business development and marketing teams, overseeing and driving the company's expansion plans. She will be leading the company's complete growth strategy, uniting the expertise from across multiple teams and country locations to uncover new opportunities and continue to rapidly expand the company's global footprint.

Irina brings more than a decade of tech industry experience to Bitpanda. Her latest role was as the Global Head of Growth at Revolut, having joined the company in 2018 where she drove the growth of the local market from 20,000 to approximately 1.5M users. She built Revolut's growth machine, led the growth teams in CEE and, later on, their Global Growth department, shaping Revolut's growth journey from 1M to 15M users globally.

Before Revolut, Irina built and led Uber's marketing function in Romania, shaping their local strategy and launching key regional projects and initiatives that grew the market to 1M users and expanded local operations to three cities. 

Eric Demuth, Bitpanda CEO, said: "Irina has a proven track record of breaking into and rapidly scaling new markets in the fintech industry. At Bitpanda, we have ambitious growth plans and as we continue in our hypergrowth journey, we are confident that with Irina leading our country management and expansion efforts, as well as our Business Development and Marketing teams, we will not only diversify into new markets but will also accelerate the growth of our current operations. Her unique experience in fast-paced environments combined with her ambition, drive and global mindset will help us bring the world of investing closer to everyone, everywhere."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitpanda Appoints Irina Nicoleta Scarlat From Revolut as Its First Chief Growth Officer - Bitpanda, the European digital investment platform, announces a new role of Chief Growth Officer, appointing Irina Nicoleta Scarlat to the position effective immediately. - Irina will lead multiple departments through a unified strategy to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
MEA IVF Tools and Techniques Market to Reach US$ 3,164.7 Million by 2027 |CAGR: 16.3%| UnivDatos Market Insights
E-waste management Market to Reach $143.87 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 14.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Smart Syringe Market to exceed US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027 Globally |CAGR: 9.6%| UnivDatos Market Insights
Growing Healthcare Infrastructure and Transition of Healthcare Facilities from Conventional to Digital Equipments to Drive the Radiology Equipments Market in Egypt: Ken Research
Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 10.8% During the Study ...
Caps And Closures Market Size To Reach $143.6 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.
Bev-Top Media Leader, Ripples, Launches Next-Gen Platform - Ripples 2.0 - at Diageo's 2021 World ...
GCC's Distributed Energy Market Propelled by Rooftop Solar PV and Hybrid Power Systems' Expansion
Meat Substitute Market to Reach $8.82 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 7.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
Quarterly App Spending Hits All-Time Record of $34 Billion as COVID Restrictions Start to Ease
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
FTX, Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Announce Long-Term Partnership
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus