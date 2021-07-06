checkAd

DGAP-News PIERER Mobility AG: KTM, HUSQVARNA und GASGAS double unit sales in the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 07:00  |  37   |   |   

DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PIERER Mobility AG: KTM, HUSQVARNA und GASGAS double unit sales in the first half of 2021

06.07.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Wels, 6 July 2021

PIERER Mobility AG: KTM, HUSQVARNA und GASGAS double unit sales in the first half of 2021

  • Unit sales: 176,045 motorcycles (+95% compared to the previous year)
  • Unit sales: 53,378 e-bikes & non-e-bikes (+25% compared to the previous year)
  • Increase in headcount numbers by around 500 to approximately 4,900

Unit sales: 176,045 motorcycles sold in the first half of the year

In the first half of the 2021, PIERER Mobility AG sold worldwide a total of 176,045 motorcycles of the KTM, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS brands (previous year: 90,331), almost doubling sales compared to the first half of 2020 (+95%). Furthermore, a total of 53,378 units were sold through the very successfully established non-e-bike and e-bike division (+25%). 39,603 of these are e-bikes and 13,775 are non-e-bikes of the R RAYMON, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS brands.

In Europe, in this period of time, 73,224 motorcycles were sold (+76% over the same period of the previous year). Growth was particularly strong in North America, where 30,419 motorcycles sold, this corresponds to an increase of 160% compared to the first half of 2020. A similar trend was seen in Australia/New Zealand, with a 25% increase and a total of 7,842 units sold.

In India, despite the ongoing difficult conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, sales increased by 52% to 30,561 motorcycles (previous year: 20,160).

Further increase in headcount numbers by around 500 employees

Compared to June 30, 2020, the PIERER Mobility Group has increased its headcount by around 500 people to approximately 4,900 and continues looking for new employees in various areas. As part of the apprenticeship offensive, 70 more apprentices will start their education in this year. In total, the group is educating around 200 apprentices.

Seite 1 von 3
PIERER Mobility Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News PIERER Mobility AG: KTM, HUSQVARNA und GASGAS double unit sales in the first half of 2021 DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PIERER Mobility AG: KTM, HUSQVARNA und GASGAS double unit sales in the first half of 2021 06.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius legt vorläufige Finanzkennzahlen für das erste Halbjahr vor und hebt ...
DGAP-News: RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Engages Abitibi Geophysics For 'Goose Gold Project' Work Program in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Veräußerung der First Sensor Mobility GmbH an TE Connectivity geplant
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer ...
DGAP-News: Neukunde Tastillery nutzt Smart Finance Konzept von aifinyo für Wachstumsstrategie
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 Uhr
07:00 Uhr
23.06.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
23.06.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.06.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
18.06.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
16.06.21
10.06.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
10.06.21
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings