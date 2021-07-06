DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PIERER Mobility AG: KTM, HUSQVARNA und GASGAS double unit sales in the first half of 2021 06.07.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wels, 6 July 2021

PIERER Mobility AG: KTM, HUSQVARNA und GASGAS double unit sales in the first half of 2021

Unit sales: 176,045 motorcycles (+95% compared to the previous year)

Unit sales: 53,378 e-bikes & non-e-bikes (+25% compared to the previous year)

Increase in headcount numbers by around 500 to approximately 4,900

Unit sales: 176,045 motorcycles sold in the first half of the year

In the first half of the 2021, PIERER Mobility AG sold worldwide a total of 176,045 motorcycles of the KTM, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS brands (previous year: 90,331), almost doubling sales compared to the first half of 2020 (+95%). Furthermore, a total of 53,378 units were sold through the very successfully established non-e-bike and e-bike division (+25%). 39,603 of these are e-bikes and 13,775 are non-e-bikes of the R RAYMON, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS brands.

In Europe, in this period of time, 73,224 motorcycles were sold (+76% over the same period of the previous year). Growth was particularly strong in North America, where 30,419 motorcycles sold, this corresponds to an increase of 160% compared to the first half of 2020. A similar trend was seen in Australia/New Zealand, with a 25% increase and a total of 7,842 units sold.

In India, despite the ongoing difficult conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, sales increased by 52% to 30,561 motorcycles (previous year: 20,160).

Further increase in headcount numbers by around 500 employees



Compared to June 30, 2020, the PIERER Mobility Group has increased its headcount by around 500 people to approximately 4,900 and continues looking for new employees in various areas. As part of the apprenticeship offensive, 70 more apprentices will start their education in this year. In total, the group is educating around 200 apprentices.