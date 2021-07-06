ENCAVIS AG supports Sopowerful in non-profit solar projects in Africa

checkAd

Encavis supports Sopowerful in non-profit solar projects in Africa

Hamburg, July 6, 2021 - As a sustainable company, Encavis has been committed to the fight against climate change for years. As part of a long-term cooperation, the Company is now significantly supporting the non-profit aid organisation 'Sopowerful' as a partner. The financial resources will be used to set up and implement small-scale solar projects in Southeast Africa, where the electrification rate in rural areas is only 5%.

The decision in favour of Sopowerful, which operates according to the motto "solar where it matters most," was made after an intensive selection process that included a survey among the Encavis workforce.

Sopowerful was founded in 2019 by Stefano Cruccu, who started his involvement in the solar sector about ten years ago. The organisation focusses on empowering healthcare, water access and education, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For example, the construction of small-scale solar plants provides a reliable, low-emission power supply for the lighting and storage of medicine and vaccines. Solar powered pumps enable running water, and application of solar power for educational facilities that opens new opportunities for reading and learning.

Today, Sopowerful contributes to significantly improved living conditions for people in the rural communities of Malawi and at the same time also provides new jobs and long-term perspectives.

The partnership is part of a comprehensive sustainability initiative by Encavis AG, which can be read in its recently published sustainability report.

"We deliberately chose a young organisation like Sopowerful in our selection process. This way, we can immediately see the impact of the funds we invest and develop new ideas together with Sopowerful. However, we will not only donate funds but also enable our employees to actively participate and support locally", Dr Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, underlines this commitment of the Company.

