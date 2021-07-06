checkAd

Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 07:00  |  31   |   |   

Marseille, France, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investigator-sponsored FORCE trial did not meet primary endpoints

Company will stop exploring avdoralimab in COVID-19

Investigator-sponsored avdoralimab clinical trial in inflammation will continue


Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that FORCE (FOR COVID-19 Elimination), the investigator-sponsored, Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its anti-C5aR1 antibody, avdoralimab, in COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia, did not meet its primary endpoints in all three cohorts of the trial.

The FORCE trial was initiated based on pre-clinical data showing that patients who progress towards severe COVID-19 disease exhibit an activation of the C5a/C5aR1 pathway. These translational data were observed in the trial; however, they did not translate into clinical benefit over best supportive care.

“The FORCE trial was an opportunistic endeavor to help patients with severe COVID-19, and was supported by pre-clinical data showing the importance of the C5aR1 pathway in the escalation of disease,” said Joyson Karakunnel, MD, MSc, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma. “While we are disappointed with the results, these data contribute to the scientific understanding of the inflammatory pathways in this disease and potential avenues for treatment. We are proud of our partnership with Assistance PubliqueHôpitaux de Marseille (AP-HM) in this effort.

COVID-19-related severe pneumonia has been difficult to treat effectively, and stopping the escalation of disease is crucial to our patients,” said Julien Carvelli, MD, ICU, Timone Hospital, AP-HM, investigator of the FORCE clinical trial. We are grateful to the patients and their families who supported the FORCE trial and contributed to the global fight against this disease.”

Investigators and the Independent Data Monitoring Committee observed slightly higher deaths in the treatment arm compared to placebo without causality being established. Results from this trial, including translational data, are planned to be submitted for publication.

Based on these results, the Company will stop exploring avdoralimab in COVID-19. Today’s results do not impact the investigator-sponsored, Phase 2 trial of avdoralimab in bullous pemphigoid, an inflammatory disease, which is currently enrolling patients. More than 100 patients have been treated with avdoralimab in inflammation and oncology clinical trials with no new or unexpected safety signals observed.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia Marseille, France, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Investigator-sponsored FORCE trial did not meet primary endpoints Company will stop exploring avdoralimab in COVID-19 Investigator-sponsored avdoralimab clinical trial in inflammation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus