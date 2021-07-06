Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia

Investigator-sponsored avdoralimab clinical trial in inflammation will continue



Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH – ISIN: FR0010331421; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced that FORCE (FOR COVID-19 Elimination), the investigator-sponsored, Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its anti-C5aR1 antibody, avdoralimab, in COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia, did not meet its primary endpoints in all three cohorts of the trial.

The FORCE trial was initiated based on pre-clinical data showing that patients who progress towards severe COVID-19 disease exhibit an activation of the C5a/C5aR1 pathway. These translational data were observed in the trial; however, they did not translate into clinical benefit over best supportive care.

“The FORCE trial was an opportunistic endeavor to help patients with severe COVID-19, and was supported by pre-clinical data showing the importance of the C5aR1 pathway in the escalation of disease,” said Joyson Karakunnel, MD, MSc, FACP, Chief Medical Officer of Innate Pharma. “While we are disappointed with the results, these data contribute to the scientific understanding of the inflammatory pathways in this disease and potential avenues for treatment. We are proud of our partnership with Assistance Publique–Hôpitaux de Marseille (AP-HM) in this effort.”

“COVID-19-related severe pneumonia has been difficult to treat effectively, and stopping the escalation of disease is crucial to our patients,” said Julien Carvelli, MD, ICU, Timone Hospital, AP-HM, investigator of the FORCE clinical trial. “We are grateful to the patients and their families who supported the FORCE trial and contributed to the global fight against this disease.”

Investigators and the Independent Data Monitoring Committee observed slightly higher deaths in the treatment arm compared to placebo without causality being established. Results from this trial, including translational data, are planned to be submitted for publication.

Based on these results, the Company will stop exploring avdoralimab in COVID-19. Today’s results do not impact the investigator-sponsored, Phase 2 trial of avdoralimab in bullous pemphigoid, an inflammatory disease, which is currently enrolling patients. More than 100 patients have been treated with avdoralimab in inflammation and oncology clinical trials with no new or unexpected safety signals observed.