checkAd

Kinnevik invests in Pleo’s USD 150 million financing round

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 07:00  |  22   |   |   

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it has invested USD 22m in Pleo’s USD 150m funding round, participating above its pro rata share. The funds raised will be used to support the company’s growing 17,000+ customer base, and the development of new spend management features on its platform.

Andreas Bernström, Senior Investment Director at Kinnevik, commented: “Kinnevik partnered with Pleo back in 2018. Already in those very early days we saw immense potential in the business concept and Pleo’s product execution, as well as in the founding team led by Jeppe Rindom and Niccolo Perra, both serial fintech entrepreneurs with great success and expertise behind them. We are proud to continue to support a company we believe is emerging as the category winner in its field, helping both growing and established businesses manage their corporate spending in a simplified and efficient way.”

The USD 150m financing round ascribes Pleo a valuation of USD 1.7bn, which implies a value of Kinnevik’s investment amounting to SEK 1.9bn including the SEK 227m invested in the funding round. In Kinnevik’s Q1 Release 2021, Kinnevik’s investment in Pleo was valued at SEK 434m. Drawing on the valuation in the round, Pleo’s continued strong operational performance and its increasingly strong outlook, Kinnevik believes there are strong enough reference points for a valuation of Kinnevik’s investment in Pleo in line with what is ascribed it in the funding round. This corresponds to a net asset value uplift of approximately SEK 1.3bn or SEK 4.5 per Kinnevik share.

The reassessed fair value of Kinnevik’s investment in Pleo will be finalised and reported in Kinnevik’s Interim Report for the second quarter, to be published on 12 July 2021.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email: press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik’s ambition is to be Europe’s leading listed growth investor, and we back the best digital companies to make people’ lives better and deliver significant returns. We understand complex and fast-changing consumer behaviours, and have a strong and expanding portfolio in healthtech, consumer services, foodtech and fintech. As a long-term investor, we strongly believe that investing in sustainable business models and diverse teams will bring the greatest returns for shareholders. We back our companies at every stage of their journey and invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, and in the US. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kinnevik invests in Pleo’s USD 150 million financing round Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that it has invested USD 22m in Pleo’s USD 150m funding round, participating above its pro rata share. The funds raised will be used to support the company’s growing 17,000+ customer base, and the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire DexKo Global
Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini acquires leading Australian SAP consulting and digital solution ...
Atico Mining Announces Appointment of New CFO
Pharmagest Interactive: ORDINARY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 29 JUNE 2021 - RESULTS OF THE VOTES
Ultimovacs’ Announces Review Article Highlighting Telomerase-based Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines
Allarity Therapeutics Receives Acceptance & Review Notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market ...
UPDATE -- Corporation Geekco Technologies Inc. (Geekco) Announces a New Strategic Partnership With ...
Valneva to Host Symposium on COVID-19 and Chikungunya Vaccine Candidates at 31st European Congress ...
Saputo to Expand Its Branded Position in the UK and Abroad by Acquiring the Activities of ...
Nfl Biosciences Raises €5.0m Following Its Successful Initial Public Offering on Euronext Growth ...
Titel
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Spero Therapeutics Announces $40 Million Equity Investment from Pfizer Inc. and Licensing Agreement ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
OTC: ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc) Builds on Second Quarter Milestones ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus