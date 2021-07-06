DGAP-News: Cureus GmbH / Key word(s): Real Estate/Strategic Company Decision Cureus further expands Healthcare Real Estate portfolio management business model with the acquisition of 36 care homes with c. 3,750 care and residential units worth c. EUR 620 million 06.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cureus further expands Healthcare Real Estate portfolio management business model with the acquisition of 36 care homes with c. 3,750 care and residential units worth c. EUR 620 million

- Further development of the Cureus business model to guarantee long-term stability, profitability and growth

- Acquisition of 35 leased care properties and one care home under construction with a combined c. 3,750 care and residential units worth c. EUR 620 million

- Building the Cureus portfolio - projects under construction and secured projects will deliver continued organic growth, expected additional value: c. EUR 1.5 billion upon completion

- Portfolio currently contains 38 leased properties (4,069 units), 28 projects under construction (2,743 units) and 70 secured projects (c. 7,070 units in planning)

Hamburg, 6 July 2021. The shareholders and management board of Cureus GmbH have confirmed the continued strategic realignment of the company's business model. Effective immediately, Cureus will operate as an integrated property company, developing and managing its own portfolio of care homes. In keeping with its new strategy, the company assumed ownership of a portfolio of 35 care homes with long-term operator leases and one project under construction from its parent and sister companies at the end of June 2021, which have been added to the Cureus portfolio alongside the three care homes with long-term operator leases already completed this year in Lüchow (Lower Saxony), Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) and Gotha (Thuringia). Most of the properties now added to the Cureus portfolio have been developed by the Cureus team over the past five years, in accordance with the company's proprietary system care home standard.