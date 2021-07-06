checkAd

DGAP-News Cureus further expands Healthcare Real Estate portfolio management business model with the acquisition of 36 care homes with c. 3,750 care and residential units worth c. EUR 620 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 07:30  |  22   |   |   

DGAP-News: Cureus GmbH / Key word(s): Real Estate/Strategic Company Decision
Cureus further expands Healthcare Real Estate portfolio management business model with the acquisition of 36 care homes with c. 3,750 care and residential units worth c. EUR 620 million

06.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Cureus further expands Healthcare Real Estate portfolio management business model with the acquisition of 36 care homes with c. 3,750 care and residential units worth c. EUR 620 million

- Further development of the Cureus business model to guarantee long-term stability, profitability and growth

- Acquisition of 35 leased care properties and one care home under construction with a combined c. 3,750 care and residential units worth c. EUR 620 million

- Building the Cureus portfolio - projects under construction and secured projects will deliver continued organic growth, expected additional value: c. EUR 1.5 billion upon completion

- Portfolio currently contains 38 leased properties (4,069 units), 28 projects under construction (2,743 units) and 70 secured projects (c. 7,070 units in planning)

Hamburg, 6 July 2021. The shareholders and management board of Cureus GmbH have confirmed the continued strategic realignment of the company's business model. Effective immediately, Cureus will operate as an integrated property company, developing and managing its own portfolio of care homes. In keeping with its new strategy, the company assumed ownership of a portfolio of 35 care homes with long-term operator leases and one project under construction from its parent and sister companies at the end of June 2021, which have been added to the Cureus portfolio alongside the three care homes with long-term operator leases already completed this year in Lüchow (Lower Saxony), Schwerin (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) and Gotha (Thuringia). Most of the properties now added to the Cureus portfolio have been developed by the Cureus team over the past five years, in accordance with the company's proprietary system care home standard.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Cureus further expands Healthcare Real Estate portfolio management business model with the acquisition of 36 care homes with c. 3,750 care and residential units worth c. EUR 620 million DGAP-News: Cureus GmbH / Key word(s): Real Estate/Strategic Company Decision Cureus further expands Healthcare Real Estate portfolio management business model with the acquisition of 36 care homes with c. 3,750 care and residential units worth c. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius legt vorläufige Finanzkennzahlen für das erste Halbjahr vor und hebt ...
DGAP-News: RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Engages Abitibi Geophysics For 'Goose Gold Project' Work Program in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Veräußerung der First Sensor Mobility GmbH an TE Connectivity geplant
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial ...
NN Investment Partners: NN IPs Green-Bond-Fonds vermeiden 561.211 Tonnen CO2-Emissionen
DGAP-Adhoc: René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer ...
DGAP-News: Neukunde Tastillery nutzt Smart Finance Konzept von aifinyo für Wachstumsstrategie
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...