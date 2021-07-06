checkAd

DGAP-News SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth in Q2 temporarily decelerated to 7.3%. Preliminary sales grew by 14.9% during the first six months of 2021.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.07.2021, 07:30  |  26   |   |   

DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth in Q2 temporarily decelerated to 7.3%. Preliminary sales grew by 14.9% during the first six months of 2021.

06.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth in Q2 temporarily decelerated to 7.3%. Preliminary sales grew by 14.9% during the first six months of 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Shop Apotheke Europe!
Short
Basispreis 166,85€
Hebel 14,32
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 145,62€
Hebel 11,58
Ask 1,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Temporarily reduced logistics capacity due to the ongoing move to the new facility and a tight labour market in Q2.
  • Full-year 2021 guidance of growing around 20% and earnings guidance on adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.3 - 2.8% has become challenging.
  • Strong customer demand continued in all of countries.
  • SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is ready for e-Rx and Gematik started the roll-out in a test environment last week.
  • Strong progress on strategic initiatives: Same-day delivery service SHOP APOTHEKE NOW! is available in all major German metropolitan areas ahead of schedule.


Sevenum, 6 July 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, active in seven European countries, has increased sales for H1 2021 by 14.9% to EUR 534 million. On a quarterly basis, sales rose by 7.3% to EUR 250 million. The number of active customers increased in Q2 alone by 0.3 million to well above 7 million.

CEO Stefan Feltens: "The execution of our strategic initiatives as well as customer demand in all countries we serve continued to develop strongly in Q2. The testing period for e-Rx in Germany has gone live as scheduled on 1 July 2021, and our same-day delivery service SHOP APOTHEKE NOW! is already available to more than 20 million people in 13 metropolitan areas across Germany including Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. However, we had to slow down our growth this quarter, which will impact our earnings in Q2. Staff numbers failed to maintain pace to fully cope with increasing customer demand both in Q2 and at the start of Q3. Additionally, the ramp-up to the next level of automation takes more time than we aimed for and temporarily operating two logistics facilities in parallel is complex."

Seite 1 von 4
Shop Apotheke Europe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth in Q2 temporarily decelerated to 7.3%. Preliminary sales grew by 14.9% during the first six months of 2021. DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth in Q2 temporarily decelerated to 7.3%. Preliminary sales grew by 14.9% during the first six months of 2021. 06.07.2021 / …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Sale of First Sensor Mobility GmbH to TE Connectivity planned
DGAP-Adhoc: SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius legt vorläufige Finanzkennzahlen für das erste Halbjahr vor und hebt ...
DGAP-News: RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Engages Abitibi Geophysics For 'Goose Gold Project' Work Program in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: First Sensor AG: Veräußerung der First Sensor Mobility GmbH an TE Connectivity geplant
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Administrative Board appoints Siu Fung Siegfried Lee as Chief Financial ...
NN Investment Partners: NN IPs Green-Bond-Fonds vermeiden 561.211 Tonnen CO2-Emissionen
DGAP-Adhoc: René Wolf to become new CEO of RIB Software SE as of 1 February 2022
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Asset Holding SE: Verwaltungsrat bestellt Siu Fung Siegfried Lee als Chief Financial Officer ...
DGAP-News: Neukunde Tastillery nutzt Smart Finance Konzept von aifinyo für Wachstumsstrategie
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 Uhr
07:30 Uhr
05.07.21
05.07.21
BAADER BANK stuft Shop Apotheke Europe NV auf 'Add'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
01.07.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
30.06.21
30.06.21