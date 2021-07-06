DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Growth in Q2 temporarily decelerated to 7.3%. Preliminary sales grew by 14.9% during the first six months of 2021. 06.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Temporarily reduced logistics capacity due to the ongoing move to the new facility and a tight labour market in Q2.

Full-year 2021 guidance of growing around 20% and earnings guidance on adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.3 - 2.8% has become challenging.

Strong customer demand continued in all of countries.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is ready for e-Rx and Gematik started the roll-out in a test environment last week.

Strong progress on strategic initiatives: Same-day delivery service SHOP APOTHEKE NOW! is available in all major German metropolitan areas ahead of schedule.



Sevenum, 6 July 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE, active in seven European countries, has increased sales for H1 2021 by 14.9% to EUR 534 million. On a quarterly basis, sales rose by 7.3% to EUR 250 million. The number of active customers increased in Q2 alone by 0.3 million to well above 7 million.

CEO Stefan Feltens: "The execution of our strategic initiatives as well as customer demand in all countries we serve continued to develop strongly in Q2. The testing period for e-Rx in Germany has gone live as scheduled on 1 July 2021, and our same-day delivery service SHOP APOTHEKE NOW! is already available to more than 20 million people in 13 metropolitan areas across Germany including Berlin, Hamburg and Munich. However, we had to slow down our growth this quarter, which will impact our earnings in Q2. Staff numbers failed to maintain pace to fully cope with increasing customer demand both in Q2 and at the start of Q3. Additionally, the ramp-up to the next level of automation takes more time than we aimed for and temporarily operating two logistics facilities in parallel is complex."