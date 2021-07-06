checkAd

Nicox Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux

Press Release
Nicox: Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux


July 6, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France


Under the liquidity contract entered into between NICOX and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:



-        218,919 shares
-        € 128,032.29



-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,594

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,298

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 978,682 shares for € 4,245,529.01



-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 906,908 shares for € 3,977,929.37



As a reminder :



•        the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:



-        147,145 shares
-        € 395,631.93



-        Number of executions on buy side on semester: 829

-        Number of executions on sell side on semester: 609

-        Traded volume on buy side on semester: 457,955 shares for € 1,916,480.01



-        Traded volume on sell side on semester: 310,810 shares for € 1,312,111.94



•        the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:



-        0 shares
-        € 500,000.00



The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
