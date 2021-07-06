Nicox Half-year liquidity contract statement with Kepler Cheuvreux
July 6, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET
Sophia Antipolis, France
Under the liquidity contract entered into between NICOX and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:
- 218,919 shares
- € 128,032.29
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,594
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,298
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 978,682 shares for € 4,245,529.01
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 906,908 shares for € 3,977,929.37
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:
- 147,145 shares
- € 395,631.93
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 829
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 609
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 457,955 shares for € 1,916,480.01
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 310,810 shares for € 1,312,111.94
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 500,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
